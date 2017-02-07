Loyola Faculty, Staff Join Fight for Social Justice

In the fight for social justice, multiple issues come into play. Worker rights, racial justice, reproductive equality and LGBTQIA+ rights are just some of the main topics of focus for various student organizations aimed at advocacy. Now, some Loyola faculty and staff members are looking for a way to tackle all of these issues together.

Robyn Mallett, associate professor for Loyola’s Department of Psychology, said she and Bridget Wesley, director of Loyola’s Office of Student Transition and Outreach, came up with the idea to create a new, inclusive social justice group after Mallett attended a discussion in November addressing President Donald J. Trump’s win.

They formed Mobilizing for Justice, an umbrella group focused on social justice, shortly before the fall 2016 Thanksgiving break.

“We often find ourselves operating in silos,” Mallett said. “There are student organizations. There are faculty organizations. Staff kind of fall in between the cracks sometimes. But we really wanted a case where everybody could bring their strengths and their skills together and learn from each other.”

Mobilizing for Justice consists of eight “working groups,” according to its website, focusing on specific areas: racial justice, climate change, free speech/academic freedom resources, immigration, LGBTQIA+ community, labor issues, gender-based justice and religious freedom. Each working group focuses on advocating for its specific topic, according to Mallett.

Mobilizing for Justice is not a registered student organization because it’s not just for students; faculty and staff are also included in the organization. This means the group doesn’t receive funding from Loyola like student organizations do.

Mallett said she applied to receive funding from Plan 2020, Loyola’s five-year plan for the university. If the funding is not approved, she said she hopes Mobilizing for Justice is able to fund events by collaborating with other Loyola programs, such as Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs or Islamic World Studies.

Mallett said that while each team mainly covers one issue, the groups often collaborate as issues intersect.

Such collaborating has recently taken place on the national scale.

The Jan. 21 Women’s March in Chicago — part of a worldwide movement for women’s rights — included an estimated 250,000 women, men and children, and advocated on behalf of issues ranging from reproductive rights to LGBTQIA+ equality.

Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order banning entry to the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen — spurred reaction from two of the subgroups of Mobilizing for Justice, according to Mallett.

The immigration and religious freedom subgroups drafted a letter to Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney addressing their concerns and asking for further protection for affected members of the community, Mallett said.

Mobilizing for Justice also enacted a “steering committee” comprised of two staff members, two faculty members, three undergraduates and one graduate student to oversee all the various subgroups, according to Mallett.

Senior Judy Kyrkos, 21, is a member of the committee and of the gender-based justice working group. The anthropology major said that subgroup is currently focusing on examining Loyola’s Title IX policy, but Mobilizing for Justice overall is still in the building process.

“These subjects are very broad, so for me the challenge right now is kind of figuring out where to start, figuring out what we want to focus our energy on and what way we’re going to be the most successful and productive,” Kyrkos said.

Kyrkos said while Mobilizing for Justice was founded in response to Trump’s election, the group has shifted its focus.

“We wanted to be … not an anti-Trump group but more of a … ‘We want to uphold the university to a certain standard’ [group],” Kyrkos said.

Senior Jason Pica II, 21, said Mallet and Wesley asked him to join the group because of his involvement with student activist organizations, including Black Students Matter: LUC, Students for Worker Justice and Students for Reproductive Justice.

The political science major said he hopes having faculty and staff onboard will give the group more leverage.

Mallett, Kyrkos and Pica all said they want to unify with the other Loyola student organizations based in social justice rather than overshadow them.

“We don’t want to take away from the others in any way, [because] that’s the exact opposite of social justice,” Pica said.

Pica said Mobilizing for Justice hopes to avoid taking away from student organizations’ efforts by reaching out to the relevant organizations when planning events to create a “joint effort.”