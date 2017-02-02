Loyola Improv Team Takes Third Place

Loyola’s two improv comedy teams, 45 Kings and Latchkey Kid, competed in the 10th Annual College Improv Tournament Windy City Regional, held on Jan. 28. Inside the Laugh Out Loud Theatre Chicago, located at 3851 N. Lincoln Ave., both teams vied for applause, accolades and the top spot. Although Latchkey Kid didn’t make the final round, 45 Kings placed third. Both of Loyola’s teams vigorously prepared for the competition. Sophomore creative advertising major and 45 Kings member Michelle Castro recalled being nervous when she first began participating in improv competitions. “What I did to prepare was listen to Eminem. I went to the bathroom at Ann Sather’s and called my mom, but I didn’t talk to anyone else. And now that I think about it, I cringe,” Castro said. “Michelle was white-faced, so scared,” said junior film and digital media major Stuart Hicar. “The first time you ever do it, you’re so nervous because you think of it as this grand, important competition.” Under the umbrella organization of Chicago Improv Productions, the College Improv Tournament (CIT), is a nationwide competition for college improv comedy teams. If a team wins its regional tournament, it advances to the final competition, which is held in Chicago. Hicar had to warm up to the idea of improv, but after awhile, it became a central part of his life. “The more times you go, you realize it’s a fun thing to do. Obviously, it’s cool to win, but it’s just a lot of fun,” Hicar reassured his 45 Kings teammates. That might be easy for him to say; 45 Kings won the Windy City Regional in 2015. Beyond improv comedy’s seemingly endless parade of fun and games, comedy professionals widely consider the Windy City Regional as the most challenging bracket of this nationwide competition. After all, Chicago is historically known as a mecca for funny people and as the birthplace of improvisational comedy.

Senior English and education double major Rachel Campbell, the captain of the Loyola improv team Latchkey Kid, said she believes that Chicago is a great place to get involved with improv comedy. “Everyone has at least one friend, coworker or weird, perpetually single uncle who does improv in Chicago,” she joked. “Chicago has the best improv scene in the country. There’s a fantastic network between professionals, amateurs and coaches out there.” The comedy birthplace of stars Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert and John Belushi, Chicago continues to churn out a steady stream of talented individuals from its many improv training programs, including The Second City, The iO Theatre and The Annoyance Theatre, to name a few. That tough market is just why the CIT Windy City Regional presents an advantageous, if daunting, platform for Loyola’s improvisers to show off their skills and get recognized. If teams perform exceptionally well in competition, then the judges, who all work as professional improvisers or directors in Chicago, might take notice and discover new, young talent. The sky is the limit — and the Second City Mainstage is the launching pad. The big challenge comes with big fun as Loyola improvisers also use this competition as a networking event. “It’s a great opportunity to watch people that maybe you’ve only heard of and see what people are doing at other schools,” Hicar said. “I think it’s a great learning experience. Even if you don’t do too well or whatever, you get to see it all.”