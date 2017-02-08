Loyola Ranks High in Success, But Struggles in Access for Lower Class, Study Says

A national study conducted in January showed that students who have attended Loyola have a good chance to succeed later in life, but students from middle and lower class backgrounds may be underrepresented and missing out on a Loyola education.

Loyola’s mobility and success rates fared well against its fellow Jesuit colleges and universities, Illinois colleges and universities and highly selective private colleges nationally in a recent study by the Equality of Opportunity Project. But in access — the percent of students who come from a family in the bottom fifth of income earners — Loyola didn’t perform as well. The study used numbers from the classes of 2013 from about 2,000 schools.

A school’s mobility rate is the percent of students who come from families in the bottom fifth of income earners multiplied by their success rate — the percent of students in the lowest fifth who made it into the top fifth of income earners.

Out of Loyola students from the bottom fifth of income earners, 38 percent made it into the top fifth, according to the study, which took into account millions of anonymous tax filings and tuition data.

Based on that amount of success, lower income Loyola students have about 3.1 percent mobility, which is among the highest across Illinois schools and highly selective private colleges, according to the study.

Against other Jesuit schools in the United States, Loyola ranked second in mobility rate.

The university’s relatively high success and mobility rankings could possibly be attributed to Loyola’s Career Development Center, located in Sullivan Center on the Lake Shore Campus (LSC).

At the Career Development Center (CDC), students have the opportunity to meet with advisers to seek guidance about future career plans based on a student’s major.

Kathryn Jackson, director of the CDC, said she’s proud of Loyola’s mobility and success rates, but they are always seeking ways to get the number higher.

“Loyola did rank very well in its mobility … mobility is very difficult to change,” Jackson said.

Jackson said part of what can make students who aren’t first generation college students less mobile is not having natural access to a lot of alumni and professional connections.

“A really critical piece for mobility has to do with access to networks,” Jackson said.

Jackson said LUConnect, which pairs up students with alumni in their areas of interest, helps them make up for a lack of networks and prior connections.

“Students who are first [generation], who perhaps come from a blue collar family, have a welcoming safe space to start practicing really critical mobility skills of networking and accessing a professional mentor,” Jackson said.

Another critical piece the study evaluated was how accessible a school was to people in the lower fifth of earners compared to its success rate. Because the mobility rate is a fraction of both access and success, a less accessible school will tend to have a lower mobility ranking.

In terms of access, only about 4.7 percent of students at Loyola came from the bottom fifth income quintile. In contrast, 53 percent of students came from the top fifth of income earners, the study said.

While Loyola ranks well in success, its small share of students from the lowest income quintile means its program has less of an impact on the students who could benefit most from an education of Loyola’s quality.

Loyola aims to make its school as affordable as possible for students regardless of family income, according to associate director of Financial Aid Tobyn Friar. Loyola awards merit-based scholarships to prospective students based on criteria such as grades, standardized test scores and class rank without taking financial need into account.

“[Loyola is] need-blind, which means we do not admit [students] based on financial information. We do use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in determining institutional need-based aid,” Friar wrote in an email statement to The PHOENIX.

Friar said Loyola’s Plan 2020 focuses on improving recruitment and retention of lower income students, and Arrupe College’s program has greatly increased the number of students from low to middle income families that can attend the university. But, he said, there’s always room for improvement.

“This is a challenge for any institution of higher education and is a talking point each and every year,” Friar said. “With support from our alumni and donors, we strive to provide access to institutional endowed scholarship funds to help close the financial gap for a number of students.”

First-year Matt Lilly said he thinks students from lower class backgrounds can earn good scholarships to attend Loyola if they work hard.

“To me … it comes down to the kid’s grades and the kid’s … own personal strive for education because that’s what it comes down to when you’re looking for scholarship money,” the 19-year-old biology major said. “It doesn’t matter their social background because the students that want to get where they want to go will do the work and will put in the time.”

Olivia Metz, 18, said she believes the high tuition prevents a lot of poorer students from going to Loyola and inhibits them from having the same opportunity to succeed after graduation.

“Loyola is a nice school, but if you don’t have enough money to pay for it and can’t get a full scholarship, then you’re going to be unable to go,” the first-year neuroscience major said. “I think it’s unfair.”

Business-undecided major Tyler Jacobsen also said he thinks money is usually the reason students are not able to attend highly selective private schools like Loyola.

“I would say that because the tuition here at Loyola is so high, it puts students from the lower class families at a disadvantage,” the 19-year-old first-year said. “There are a lot of great students from lower class backgrounds where the money is holding them back from coming to an institution like Loyola.”