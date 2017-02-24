Loyola Student Victim of Attempted Armed Robbery at WTC

A Loyola student was the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Loyola’s Water Tower Campus early Friday morning, according to an email sent to the Loyola community by Director of Campus Safety and Chief of Police Thomas Murray.

Two males approached the student at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Pearson Street at about 9 a.m., demanding the student’s belongings and implying they had a weapon, according to Murray’s email.

The student ran into the Philip H. Corboy Law Center, and the offenders fled south on Wabash Avenue, Murray wrote in the email.

Campus Safety described one of the men as wearing:

White collared shirt under a black graphic t-shirt that read “I Love Loud”

Black zip-up hooded sweatshirt

Light denim jeans with tears

White gym shoes

The other man was said to be wearing:

Blue, short-sleeved, hooded sweatshirt with yellow and white stripes

Dark denim jeans

Dark gym shoes

Campus Safety is asking anyone with information to call its office at 773-508-6039, or the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263.