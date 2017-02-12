LUMA Welcomes Misericordia

American photojournalist Steve Schapiro is best known for his iconic photos of the Civil Rights Movement and celebrity portraits, but his newest project, “Misericordia: Together We Celebrate,” at the Loyola Museum of Art (LUMA) captures moments with the lesser known, yet equally moving, people of Misericordia. The photo series depicts the ordinary lives of Misericordia residents on the South Side of Chicago. Misericordia is a nonprofit organization that calls itself home to more than 600 people with cerebral disabilities.

Schapiro’s photos capture the joy of those living at Misericordia. Between working on computers, dressing up for Halloween, singing with friends and attending water therapy, Schapiro seems to encapsulate the genuine happiness and charm that the Misericordia residents hold.

Schapiro, through seemingly mundane photos, finds a way for viewers to connect with the residents. The titles are plain and objectively descriptive; a photo of a woman swimming is called “Molly’s Goggles” and another of two friends is titled “Sarah and Megan.” These transparent titles add a dimension of relatability to the exhibit, and the subconscious connection adds a kind comfort, beauty and depth to the series.