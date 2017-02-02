Migos Finally Having Its Moment with New Album, ‘Culture’

The first Migos song I remember hearing used “Miley Cyrus” as a euphemism for dealing and manufacturing cocaine. Although not lyrically groundbreaking, the song, titled “Hannah Montana,” had quality rhymes I couldn’t resist. Since releasing that song, the group has exploded in popularity, especially at the end of 2016.

“Culture,” the second studio album from the popular Atlanta rap trio, couldn’t be better timed. The hard-hitting single, “Bad and Boujee,” has become a viral sensation and continuously booms across airwaves in the United States. On Jan. 27, the day of the long-awaited release, the group sat at the No. 1 spot of the Billboard charts, and the conversation about Migos began changing.

The group, comprised of members Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, has ascended from being known as Southern recording artists to being called the “Beatles of our generation” by Donald Glover, the musician known as Childish Gambino, who gave Migos a shout-out in his Golden Globes victory speech.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Migos. The last time Migos released an album, it was an absolute disaster. The group’s 2015 debut studio album, “YRN,” (Yung Rich Nation) was a commercial flop, only selling 15,000 records. The album had to put up with indignities that plague and destroy many major-label rap and hip-hop albums, including less-than-stellar singles, frequently delayed releases, a last-minute title change and the temporary incarceration of arguably the group’s most talented rapper, Offset. It came out too late to capitalize on the buzz generated with the first single, “Fight Night,” but it was still a strong effort. “YRN” didn’t show rap listeners that Migos was on the rise. A year and a half later, Migos’ career looks bright. Although most dismissed “YRN,” the album was economical and tight, told an interesting narrative and featured great performances from all three rappers. “Culture” takes the group to a new level, honing Migos’ sound significantly. Migos knew how important “Culture” was for the group’s future. The hyper-aware trio realized what was at stake and understood that fans and haters were listening closely.

“They try to play us. They playin’ themselves,” DJ Khaled bellows in the introductory moments of the album. Almost certainly a statement of intent, Migos has put an album together that supports the culture of which it has long been a part of. The album’s second song and second single, “T-Shirt,” tells the same message as the title track, “Culture.” Migos caters to its traditional audience on this track, which is a coke-rap anthem adorned with thinly veiled references to various drugs. The song’s appeal lies largely in the Auto-Tuned backing vocals, where Quavo, the group’s leader, offers Auto-Tune wails that envelope the entire song.

It’s hard to pick highlights from an album that’s so tightly sequenced, but the Murda Beats-produced “Get Right Witcha” is a certified banger. Eerie synth-flutes underpin a frothy, dramatic back-and-forth dialogue between the three rappers. Migos might not be held up as “lyrical” according to rap’s golden-age truth-tellers, but you don’t need to swallow a thesaurus and take advanced English classes to appreciate the language, cadence and tone the group has developed. After “Get Right Witcha,” “Culture” switches pace. Marking the second side of the album are slithering, vintage Atlanta trap beats and cleverly timed features, from the legendary Gucci Mane and Kanye West-protege Travis Scott. If the first side of the album, buoyed by the inclusion of “Bad and Boujee,” is an entryway for new fans, the second is for old fans, with its low-end, piano rolls and drug raps. On the six-minute-long “Kelly Price,” Travis Scott raps about eating molly, the horrendously popular club drug. The woozy song with a feature from the rapidly improving Travis Scott is a testament to Migos’ versatility in the studio.