Personal Shoppers Say Winter Pieces Can Still Work In Spring

With February in full swing, spring feels like it’s around the corner, but between the frigid temperatures and Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of six more weeks of winter, we’re stuck in a transeasonal limbo. For a season where mittens and shorts might be part of the same week’s wardrobe, The PHOENIX consulted style experts on ways to transition your look from winter to spring for men and women. For women’s fashion, the personal shoppers at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave.) are predicting a continuation of the terracotta, or clay color trend that’s been lingering since fall. While pastels and brighter colors are typically in for spring, cool-toned olives and neutral colors will make a surprising addition to this season’s color palette. Some other great carryovers from winter include off-the-shoulder tops, butterfly sleeves and 1970s inspired bell-bottoms. While many trends are lingering from winter, spring brings plenty of new trends of its own. Spring silhouettes including peplum tops, which have cinched waists and elongated hems that resemble short skirts, are in again and there’s also a new emphasis on drop crotch pants for women. As spring draws nearer, so will an influx of cropped garments and trend denim. Expect to see jeans with high waistlines, distressed hems and cropped flared legs.

For men’s fashion, transitional pieces include bomber jackets and packable, quilted outerwear. Baggy garments for men will continue to stay on trend, while new silhouettes such as 80s style broad-shoulder padding are on the rise. This spring also shows a trend toward mixing patterns, textures and styles like layering lightweight hoodies with blazers. As for colors, men can transition the army-style khakis, olives and camels in coming months, although traditional spring pastels will be popping up in chinos and mandarin-collared shirts. Booties are key for men’s and women’s footwear in the transition from winter to spring. For women, chunky block-heeled shoes are a staple that can easily be paired with dresses from any season. Texture trends like velvet remain strong going into spring, with colors such as coral and light pinks making an appearance. Details like open toes and open heels help to ease feet out of hibernation, especially with the huge trend toward mules, which are a flat, backless and often closed-toed shoe. For men, the chelsea boot will provide a seasonally versatile style, while fresh sneakers are always a solid option.