‘Rings’ Fails To Bring Any Kind Of Horror Into The Social Media Age

A static home video appears on an innocuous box television set, revealing an underground well set against the backdrop of an indistinguishable forest. Slowly, a girl with long, black hair guarding a disturbingly disfigured face begins to emerge. At a steady pace, she makes her way towards the screen.

Fans of Hideo Nakata’s original Japanese horror flick, “Ring,” and Gore Verbinski’s 2002 American version of the same film, “The Ring,” can tell you the tragic end of those who are unfortunate enough to watch this strange home video. The mysterious girl in the tape is named Samara Morgan, and her role in this popular supernatural storyline has caught the attention of ghost geeks for the past two decades. Now, fans of the cult horror films can watch a more detailed backstory of Samara unfold in F. Javier Gutiérrez’s latest film, “Rings.”

Instead of offering an array of adrenaline-spiking scares, Gutiérrez builds his story around a surprisingly complex plot. Nevertheless, the intricacy of the storyline struggles in masking the film’s hokey and humdrum writing and its total lack of strong acting performances.

Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory”) appears to halfway embrace his role as the college professor, Gabriel, who discovers Samara’s cursed video in an old VCR. But college sweethearts Holt and Julia, portrayed by Alex Roe and Matilda Lutz, seem to drag the story down with their monotone performances. The couple becomes entangled in Gabriel’s research-based experimentations that involve watching Samara’s video before passing the same tape onto their friends, thus ensuring that this disturbing cycle continues.

Essentially, every person who watches the video can save themselves by letting unsuspecting friends view the video. Otherwise, anyone who watches the tape will have merely seven days left to live.