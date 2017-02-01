Rogers Park Residents Oppose Proposal to Build Target Store

Some residents of Rogers Park expressed anger about a proposed mixed-use development at 49th Ward Alderman Joe Moore’s community meeting Jan 30.

The proposed development is called The Concord at Sheridan and would sit adjacent to the Caroline Hedger Apartments near the intersection of Devon Avenue and Sheridan Road, which houses senior citizens, according to the 49th Ward website. The development would include a new community room, green space, housing and a “flexible format” Target store.

But, some community members are concerned that the development would hurt small businesses and cause disruptions to traffic in the area.

Flexible format Target stores cater to locally relevant needs, according to Senior Development Manager for Target Lori Jones. Chicago has three flexible format Target stores in Streeterville, Lincoln Park and Hyde Park, according to Jones.

Flexible format stores are smaller than traditional Target stores. The proposed one would be 23,000 square feet. The Target store in Uptown, at 4466 N. Broadway St., is about 200,000 square feet, according to Jones.

The Chicago Housing Authority and Three Corners Development agreed to a contingent lease in fall 2016.

Jones, along with Alderman Joe Moore, President of Three Corners Development Christopher Woods and Chief Development and Construction Officer for the Chicago Housing Authority Diana Liu, presented at the meeting.

The building is expected to have seven floors: one for retail and six for mixed-income housing, according to Woods. The mixed-income housing space will have 111 units, Woods said, and 65 of the units will be designated as “affordable” housing. The remaining 46 units will be market-rate priced, according to Woods.

A detailed site plan showed how the space would be used; there is space for a Target store, a new community space for residents of Caroline Hedger and a second retail space.

Some residents of Caroline Hedger Apartments said Moore made them feel ignored.

Victoria Stoll, 70, has lived at Caroline Hedger since 2012, and she said residents told Moore at a meeting last week that they didn’t want the Target to be built.

Stoll said she felt pessimistic about the outcome of the meeting because some residents wanted to see the land developed into a senior center instead.

“I don’t believe this meeting is going to make one iota of a difference,” said Stoll. “There’s less and less regard for anybody’s voice. All [the city] care[s] about is money.”

Loyola junior Angelo Kelvakis said he attended the meeting to learn more about the proposal and support local businesses.

“I would hate to see a large corporation come and take business away from smaller businesses,” said the 21-year-old environmental science major.

Junior environmental science major Olivia Helms said she wanted to learn more about the proposal.

“I want to make sure I’m fully committed to the right side and I understand both sides of the situation,” said the 20-year-old.