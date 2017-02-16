Sampha’s Debut Solo Album Taps Into Many Emotions For Its Listeners

Sampha’s “Process” is a cathartic album that’s going to carry listeners through to the spring. Typically behind the scenes in other artists’ music, Sampha’s first solo album is truly his own creation, but it’s also a statement. The combination of Sampha’s gorgeous vocals and meticulously crafted musicianship on “Process” will leave you teary-eyed and reflective, but also strangely inspired.

Sampha, whose full name is Sampha Sisay, isn’t a household name yet, but he’s created many relationships with important people in music over the last decade. The 28-year-old Londoner was first known for his features on electronic producer SBTRKT’s self-titled album in 2011, and he went on to work with some of today’s most influential artists.

In the past, Sampha has worked with Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Katy B, FKA Twigs and upcoming Chicago rap queen, Jean Deaux.

Sampha’s music can be placed in the R&B genre, comparable to an artist like James Blake. “Process” is similar to much of Blake’s work and other groundbreaking artists and touches on many different genres of music.

The dark and brooding single, “Blood on Me,” closely resembles dance music and is likely to become a club hit. Songs “Kora Sings” and “Under” also dabble heavily with electronic music influences, heavy synth usage and crippling beats.

The big, beautiful ballad on the album, “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” is the perfect example of why this album is meditative for listeners but therapeutic for Sampha. It’s safe to say that Sampha has had his share of struggles, and these struggles come through in his music.