Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Suspended, Under Investigation for Hazing

Loyola University has suspended its local chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), while the university investigates the chapter for hazing.

The university has temporarily suspended the local chapter, Illinois Alpha-Omega, after receiving “credible information alleging that the chapter is engaged in hazing activity,” according to an emailed statement from Loyola spokesman Steven Christensen.

Loyola’s community standards, Illinois law and the national SAE organization forbid hazing, defined by Loyola as any action producing “bodily harm or danger, mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment, fright, or ridicule.” Students in Loyola Greek Life must sign a form acknowledging the school’s no-hazing policy.

Loyola’s Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution will move forward with a “thorough” investigation, Christensen said, per university policy. While the university investigates, Loyola SAE’s status as a recognized student group is on hold until the investigation is finished and a decision is reached.

The Loyola chapter’s suspension marks the second in Chicagoland this month: Northwestern University’s SAE chapter came under fire by the university and the fraternity’s national headquarters in Evanston on Feb. 14, rattled by allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual assault.

In 2015, numerous SAE chapters nationwide were suspended in connection to incidents involving hazing, sexual harassment and racist chanting.

The suspension is not SAE’s first at Loyola. The fraternity was suspended in fall 1998, before it returned to Loyola in 2002.

In 2009, Loyola suspended another fraternity, Alpha Delta Gamma, for four years for giving and selling alcohol to minors. More recently, Loyola suspended Sigma Pi for three years in 2014 for hazing new members and engaging in lewd conduct with a mannequin.

The Loyola SAE chapter’s Facebook page says it’s the “largest and most involved social fraternity” at the university. The chapter was named the top SAE chapter in the country in 2010 and was known around campus for regularly hosting the St. Baldrick’s Day charity event each March.

Representatives from SAE national and regional headquarters did not immediately respond to The PHOENIX for comment.

Members of the Loyola SAE chapter declined comment.

Grace Runkel, Nader Issa and Madeline Kenney contributed to this report.