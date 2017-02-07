Students Studying Abroad are Unsure of What Trump’s Executive Order Brings

Sophomore Brandon Penrod is passionate about traveling. He’s studying abroad in Thailand and has visited 13 other countries since the beginning of the school year. But his plan to visit Iran in May is in question because of President Donald J. Trump’s executive order imposing an immigration ban.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen — from entering the United States. The ban is in effect for at least 90 days, except for Syrian citizens, for whom the ban is indefinite.

There are about a dozen individuals in the Loyola community who are citizens from those countries, according to Executive Director of the Office for International Programs (OIP) Jennifer Engel.

A Loyola assistant political science professor Tofigh Maboudi, who is from Iran but currently lives in the United States with his wife, said he was shocked to hear about the ban.

“It has affected us negatively in the fact we can’t go back to Iran for 90 days,” said Maboudi. “This ban has raised many other questions and we really don’t know what will happen next.”

Maboudi has been teaching at Loyola since fall 2016. He said his job could be impacted by the executive order imposing an immigration ban.

“My specialization is in comparative politics and … one of the main tools for doing research is field research,” he said. “But everything has been halted — all my research — because I can’t travel outside the country.”

While the future is still uncertain, a federal judge placed a temporary block on the executive order Feb. 3.

Affected visas include F-1, used by international students; J-1, used by exchange students; and H1-B, used by international faculty members.

At Loyola, there were 1,019 full-time students on the F-1 visa and 34 students on the J-1 visa during the 2015-16 academic year, according to the OIP’s report.

The OIP sent a message to all international students Jan. 31 to offer support and resources, and will follow up with those from the seven countries on Trump’s list, according to Engel.

The OIP checked on students abroad following news of the order, Engel said.

“One of the first things that we did was look through all of our students that are studying abroad to make sure that we didn’t have any international students studying abroad that are from one of those seven countries, and we don’t,” Engel said.

On Feb. 2, the Office of the Provost said in a statement that current members of the Loyola community who cannot enter the United States will be able to go to the John Felice Rome Center.

The message also encouraged students from the seven countries to remain in the United States during the order’s 90-day period.

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney sent an email statement to the university three days earlier emphasizing Loyola’s commitment to diversity.

Engel said students who are studying abroad shouldn’t face any issues. The office will be working with incoming international students and any visa issues they may face.

Engel said studying abroad can help students understand world conflicts.

“The only way issues are going to get resolved long term is if we have people that have an understanding of the culture of the country of the people there,” Engel said. “To tell students not to study abroad in those regions I think in the long run is just detrimental to us as a university and as a country. It becomes even more important when you have situations like this.”

Aaron Faucher, a representative for the Center of International Studies (CIS) Abroad, said he’s concerned for international students who want to study abroad, but CIS Abroad is following the news and learning how it can help students.

Junior finance major Chuck Kuo is a dual citizen of Taiwan and Canada. He said he worries that Trump might impose more restrictions while he is on vacation or visiting family.

“I feel really shocked by it when I first read the news,” said the 21-year-old. “I just didn’t understand where [Trump] was coming from.”

Penrod said he doesn’t think the ban should stop anyone thinking about studying abroad.

“I don’t think anybody should be afraid to go abroad because the places we are studying abroad are not places to be afraid of living in,” Penrod said.

Engel said support for international students is important as the future of the executive order is uncertain.

“It will be really critical to see how it works its way through the courts and what the ultimate outcome of that is,” Engel said. “It’s not over yet because this is just a temporary suspension. I think it’ll be really important for us to monitor the situation and advocate in whatever way we can.”