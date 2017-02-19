Campus News SURVEY: Are You Getting Enough Sleep? By Phoenix StaffPosted on February 19, 2017 8:01 p.m. CTFebruary 19, 2017 8:04 p.m. CT Ellen Bauch | The PHOENIX Please answer the following sleep related questions. How much sleep do you get per school night on average? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 hours hours This is a required question At what time do you usually go to bed on a school night? Hr 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 : Min 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 AM PM How many caffeinated beverages do you drink per day? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 beverages beverages This is a required question Do you feel fatigued on a regular basis? Yes No This is a required question What year are you? Freshman Sophmore Junior Senior This is a required question What is your major? This is a required question How many Minors do you have? 0 1 2 3 Minors Minors This is a required question Are you in a pre-professional program? Pre-health Pre-Law None This is a required question How many extracurriculars are you in 0 1 2 3 4 5 This is a required question If you have a job how many hours do you work a week? No job 3-5 hours 5-6 hours 6-7 hours 7-8 hours 8-9 hours 9-10 hours 10-12 hours Other: This is a required question Never submit passwords through Google Forms. Powered by Google Forms This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google. Report Abuse - Terms of Service - Additional Terms Phoenix Staff More from Phoenix Staff SURVEY: Are You Getting Enough Sleep?SURVEY: How’s the WiFi?Semester in Review: No Shortage of Historic Moments