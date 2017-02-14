Sycamores Too Much for Loyola

Results: Feb. 12 at Indiana State University (53-32 L)

What went down: Both the Ramblers and the Sycamores came out strong in the first quarter. While Indiana State racked up nine points within the first three minutes of the game, sophomore guard Brandi Segars sunk a three, helping spark the team to finish the quarter with a tight score of 12-11.

First-year guards Kaitlyn Williams and Tiara Wallace made a difference in the second quarter. After Indiana State sped ahead to 28 points with 2:51 left in the half, Williams netted a three pointer and Wallace got one more basket to leave the Ramblers with a nine point deficit (29-20) heading into halftime.

The second half proved difficult for the Ramblers. Williams scored a three pointer 90 seconds into the third quarter, leaving the women’s basketball team down by only 11 points. However, Indiana State took a large lead heading into the fourth quarter with a score of 41-24.

Segars’ three in the fourth quarter helped decrease the deficit in the final score, but Indiana State guard Ashley Taia’s four three-pointers propelled the Sycamores to victory.

Segars and Wallace each scored nine points for the Ramblers, while first-year guard Lauren Segars had a career-best six steals against Indiana State.

What’s next: The Ramblers take on the University of Northern Iowa Panthers on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and the Drake University Bulldogs on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. in Gentile Arena.