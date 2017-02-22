The Phoen Team

The PHOENIX staff brought home 13 awards from the annual Illinois College Press Association’s Awards for Excellence in Illinois College Newspapers.
First Place
- Sports Feature Story to Hans Schmidt: Sister Jean Is Small in Stature but Has a Big Impact
- Column (excluding sports) to Eleanor Diaz: Pink Paperbacks: Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls
Second Place
- General Excellence to Loyola Phoenix
- Feature Story to Grace Runkel: ‘I’m Not a Victim I’m a Survivor’: Loyola Student Reclaims Life After Shooting
- Critical Review to Kristen Torres: ‘I Live in Chiraq’
- Editorial to Grace Runkel: A Call to Loyolans to Step Up, Combat Chicago’s Violence
Third Place
- Front Page Layout to Loyola Phoenix
- Feature Story to Mary Byrne: One Year: The Investigation Continues
- News Story to Mary Byrne: Suing Former Students: When Debt Turns Into a Legal Battle
- Sports Page Design to Madeline Kenney: Men’s Soccer: Remaining Dominant
- Sports Game Story to Nader Issa and Madeline Kenney: Ramblers Nearly Upset Wichita State
Honorable Mention
- Critical Review to Luke Hyland: ‘Moonlight’: Indie Gem is One of Finest Films Released in 2016 Thus Far
- Column (excluding sports) to Morgan Christian: A Reflection on Labels, Identity and Campus Dialogue