Three Ramblers Named to All-MVC Teams

The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) honored three Loyola men’s basketball players with spots on the all-conference teams and one individual award Feb. 28.

The MVC named senior guard Milton Doyle to the All-Conference First Team, and junior guard Donte Ingram received All-MVC Third Team honors. Junior transfer Aundre Jackson was the third Rambler to receive recognition, being named to the conference’s All-Newcomer Team and the MVC Sixth-Man of the Year.

Doyle is rounding out his successful career on a high note. A two-time MVC Player of the Week this season, Doyle is having his best season at Loyola, averaging a team-high 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Chicago native is shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s scored in double figures for 32 consecutive games, which has him tied with Blacke Shilb for the longest streak by a Rambler. Doyle also finished fifth in MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year voting.

Ingram has had a breakout season and has nearly doubled his point per game average and field goal percentage from last season. Ingram has averaged 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He’s shooting a conference-best 47.3 percent from three-point range. The Chicagoan has four double-doubles and has scored more than 20 points five times this season.

Jackson, who was named to the conference’s All-Newcomer Team and received the Sixth-Man of the Year award, has had an immediate impact on Loyola’s program. Jackson has averaged 14.5 points, which has him second on the team behind Doyle. The Kennedale, Texas, native is shooting a conference-high 67.7 percent from the field and is ranked fourth in Division I basketball for field goal accuracy. Jackson is the first Rambler to receive the award since Loyola joined the MVC in 2013 and just the second Rambler to win an individual award — Doyle won Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2014.

The Ramblers, who are the No. 5 seed in Arch Madness, are scheduled to play in the quarterfinal round against Southern Illinois University March 3 at 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis.

Here’s the complete list of All-MVC and individual award honorees:

First Team

Milton Doyle, Loyola

Alize Johnson, Missouri State

Paris Lee, Illinois State

Markis McDuffie, Wichita State

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Second Team

Jaylon Brown, Evansville

Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State

MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State

Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa

Sean O’Brien, Southern Illinois

Third Team

Conner Frankamp, Wichita State

Donte Ingram, Loyola

Shaquille Morris, Wichita State

Brenton Scott, Indiana State

Reed Timmer, Drake

All-Newcomer Team

Phil Fayne, Illinois State

Aundre Jackson, Loyola

Alize Johnson, Missouri State

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Darral Willis, Jr., Wichita State

All-Freshman Team

Koch Bar, Bradley

Jordan Barnes, Indiana State

Darrell Brown, Jr., Bradley

Spencer Haldeman, Northern Iowa

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Dru Smith, Evansville



All-Defensive Team

Thik Bol, Southern Illinois

Zach Brown, Wichita State

Obediah Church, Missouri State

Paris Lee, Illinois State

Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa

Tony Wills, Illinois State

LARRY BIRD MVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Paris Lee, Illinois State

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Alize Johnson, Missouri State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

DEFENSIVE MVP

Paris Lee, Illinois State

SIXTH-MAN OF THE YEAR

Aundre Jackson, Loyola