Three Ramblers Named to All-MVC Teams
The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) honored three Loyola men’s basketball players with spots on the all-conference teams and one individual award Feb. 28.
The MVC named senior guard Milton Doyle to the All-Conference First Team, and junior guard Donte Ingram received All-MVC Third Team honors. Junior transfer Aundre Jackson was the third Rambler to receive recognition, being named to the conference’s All-Newcomer Team and the MVC Sixth-Man of the Year.
Doyle is rounding out his successful career on a high note. A two-time MVC Player of the Week this season, Doyle is having his best season at Loyola, averaging a team-high 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Chicago native is shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s scored in double figures for 32 consecutive games, which has him tied with Blacke Shilb for the longest streak by a Rambler. Doyle also finished fifth in MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year voting.
Ingram has had a breakout season and has nearly doubled his point per game average and field goal percentage from last season. Ingram has averaged 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He’s shooting a conference-best 47.3 percent from three-point range. The Chicagoan has four double-doubles and has scored more than 20 points five times this season.
Jackson, who was named to the conference’s All-Newcomer Team and received the Sixth-Man of the Year award, has had an immediate impact on Loyola’s program. Jackson has averaged 14.5 points, which has him second on the team behind Doyle. The Kennedale, Texas, native is shooting a conference-high 67.7 percent from the field and is ranked fourth in Division I basketball for field goal accuracy. Jackson is the first Rambler to receive the award since Loyola joined the MVC in 2013 and just the second Rambler to win an individual award — Doyle won Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2014.
The Ramblers, who are the No. 5 seed in Arch Madness, are scheduled to play in the quarterfinal round against Southern Illinois University March 3 at 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis.
Here’s the complete list of All-MVC and individual award honorees:
First Team
Milton Doyle, Loyola
Alize Johnson, Missouri State
Paris Lee, Illinois State
Markis McDuffie, Wichita State
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Second Team
Jaylon Brown, Evansville
Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State
MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State
Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa
Sean O’Brien, Southern Illinois
Third Team
Conner Frankamp, Wichita State
Donte Ingram, Loyola
Shaquille Morris, Wichita State
Brenton Scott, Indiana State
Reed Timmer, Drake
All-Newcomer Team
Phil Fayne, Illinois State
Aundre Jackson, Loyola
Alize Johnson, Missouri State
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Darral Willis, Jr., Wichita State
All-Freshman Team
Koch Bar, Bradley
Jordan Barnes, Indiana State
Darrell Brown, Jr., Bradley
Spencer Haldeman, Northern Iowa
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Dru Smith, Evansville
All-Defensive Team
Thik Bol, Southern Illinois
Zach Brown, Wichita State
Obediah Church, Missouri State
Paris Lee, Illinois State
Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa
Tony Wills, Illinois State
LARRY BIRD MVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Paris Lee, Illinois State
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Alize Johnson, Missouri State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
DEFENSIVE MVP
Paris Lee, Illinois State
SIXTH-MAN OF THE YEAR
Aundre Jackson, Loyola