Arch Madness: Shockers Stun the Braves

In the third game of the quarterfinal round at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament, No. 21 ranked/second seed Wichita State University squared off against seventh seed Bradley University. It was all Shockers, as they pummeled the Braves 82-56.

For the first few minutes, each team struggled to find its rhythm. It took Bradley nearly three minutes to score a point, while Wichita State took one minute more to get their first score. But, once the Shockers heated up, they were off to the races, going on a 30-8 run in the last 10 minutes before halftime.

Bradley – a team without a single senior on its roster – knew it was up against a very tough top-25 team in Wichita State. Despite that, first-year guard Darrell Brown, Jr., dropped 18 points and sophomore guard Antoine Pittman put up 13 on the nation’s 18th best scoring defense.

But the story of the game was Wichita State’s bench production. Of the 82 points scored, 37 came from the five starters. The other 45 came off the bench, with junior forward Darral Willis coming off the bench to lead the Shockers in scoring with 17 points.

With Bradley falling into foul trouble, the Shockers managed to score more free throws (31) than field goals (23). The 31 free throws made are tied for third most in Arch Madness history, and the 45 attempts are also third most in tournament history.

The Shockers will advance to the semifinal round.