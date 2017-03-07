Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Edgewater Jewish Day School

Students are back in class after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Jewish day school in Chicago’s North Side Edgewater neighborhood March 7, police said.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) responded Tuesday morning to calls of a bomb threat made to the Chicago Jewish Day School in the 5900 block of Sheridan Road at 9:10 a.m., according to CPD News Affairs officer Michelle Tannehill.

School staff evacuated the building until CPD and the K-9 unit’s bomb-sniffing dogs determined the area was cleared — meaning no bomb was found — according to Tannehill.

She said students returned to classes at 10:50 a.m.

Police blocked off Sheridan Road from Hollywood Avenue to Granville Avenue during the investigation.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) of Illinois’ 9th District released a statement on the evacuation in the late morning.

“The latest instance of anti-Semitic ‘telephone terrorism’ was committed this morning, targeting a Jewish day school not too far from my district office,” Schakowsky said. “I am monitoring the situation closely and offer my full support to the community during this troubling time. Anti-Semitism, in all of its ugly forms, is unacceptable and has no place in our country today.”

The PHOENIX’s efforts to reach the Chicago Jewish Day School for comment were not immediately returned.

The Chicago Jewish Day School consists of more than 200 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. A Jewish synagogue, Emanuel Congregation, is on the same block as the school.

The Chicago Jewish Day School evacuation follows a wave of bomb threats made against Jewish centers and synagogues across the United States and Canada in recent months. Dozens of Jewish centers have received threats since the start of 2017.