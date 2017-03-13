Loyola Suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon for Three Years

Loyola University has suspended the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) from its campus for three years for hazing.

After a “thorough investigation,” Loyola’s Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution found SAE responsible for hazing activity and “disorderly conduct” that disrupted the neighborhood, according to an emailed university statement from Dean of Students K.C. Mmeje.

SAE is considered a social fraternity, which differs from professional fraternities because it does not focus on a particular career field such as business or medical and consists only of male members.

The suspension, which lasts until Aug. 1, 2020, prohibits the social fraternity from conducting activities on or off Loyola’s campus, according to the statement.

SAE has since appealed the office’s decision, and it is currently under review by the office of the Dean of Students, according to Mmeje.

SAE national headquarters in Evanston also suspended the Loyola chapter and will continue to work with Loyola administrators to learn more about the allegations, SAE Director of Communications Johnny Sao wrote in statement to The PHOENIX.

“The Sigma Alpha Epsilon headquarters has placed its chapter at Loyola University (Chicago, IL) under a cease-and-desist order, which means all chapter operations must halt until further notice,” Sao wrote. “The sanction comes as part of our investigations into health & safety violations regarding the group.”

The three-year suspension by the university comes after Loyola temporarily suspended SAE in late February to investigate allegations of hazing, as The PHOENIX reported.

Loyola defines hazing activity as causing “bodily harm or danger, mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment, fright or ridicule.” Loyola, Illinois law and SAE’s national organization all prohibit hazing.

This is not the first time SAE has been suspended from Loyola’s campus: the fraternity was closed in 1998 and returned to campus in 2002, according to Loyola’s SAE Facebook page.

Other fraternities have faced similar discipline in recent years at Loyola.

The fraternity Alpha Delta Gamma was suspended in 2009 for four years for allegedly serving alcohol to minors at a party, The PHOENIX previously reported.

In 2014, Loyola suspended Sigma Pi for three years for allegedly engaging in hazing and lewd conduct with a Victoria’s Secret mannequin, The PHOENIX reported at the time.

If SAE seeks to return to campus in fall of 2020, it will have to request expansion through a process involving the Office of Student Activities and Greek Affairs and the national office of SAE, according to the university statement.

Loyola will also require the fraternity to create a year-long program in which members develop a “zero-tolerance” policy against hazing.