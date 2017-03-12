Man Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting Near LSC

One person is dead and two are wounded after an early Sunday morning shooting near Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

A party bus was stopped in the 6300 block of North Broadway Avenue, just one block west of campus, at about 12:35 a.m. when an unidentified offender fired shots out of a dark-colored SUV, according to CPD News Affairs Officer Jose Estrada.

Two of the victims had gotten off the bus and were standing on the sidewalk, and the third was in the back seat of a nearby car, Estrada said.

One victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD.

Another man, a 32-year-old, was shot in the left leg and also transported to St. Francis Hospital, Estrada said. He is in stable condition.

A short time later, a third victim with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body was taken by a friend to Community First Medical Center, a hospital on the city’s Northwest Side about nine miles away from the shooting, according to CPD. The victim, 22, is in critical condition, Estrada said.

Loyola’s Campus Safety Department notified the university community of the shooting about an hour and a half after the incident, warning students to “stay alert” to their surroundings.

That email, from Director of Campus Safety and Chief of Police Thomas Murray, only mentioned two victims, and clarified neither is affiliated with Loyola.

Campus Safety has not yet sent an alert about the third victim, but Murray wrote in an email to The PHOENIX that Campus Safety is not aware of a Loyola connection with any of the victims.

No arrests have been made, but Area North detectives are investigating the shooting, according to CPD. Estrada said detectives are looking into potential gang ties as one motive for the shooting, but that isn’t certain at this time.