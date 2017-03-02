Restless Prince Of Oddball Hip-Hop Plays Solid Show

In the same way the internet has reshaped the lives of many across the globe, it has re-written the handbook on oddball rap. For millennials, the evolution of rap is clear. What used to be a unified aesthetic now closely resembles a jumbled-up music genre with unlimited approaches for rappers of all ages, one of whom is especially interesting: Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti.

It’s important rst to sort out the musicians that were imperative for bringing about recent changes in rap. Soulja Boy, the rst self-started, internet-driven, famous rapper, and Chief Keef, known largely for disassembling traditional ideas about verse structure, are just two reference points to a generation of rappers whose eccentricities are celebrated rather than maligned. In 2017, rappers now have a license to be radiantly weird or genuinely indifferent — something that wasn’t always the case.