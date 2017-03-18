Schumer Sticks With What She Knows In Netflix Special

Amy Schumer’s latest Netflix comedy special “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” is filled with the raunchy self-deprecating humor that Schumer’s known for, but it feels a little like deja vu.

Schumer has become a household name, and that’s undoubtedly because her work is everywhere. In the last two years, she wrote and starred in the film “Trainwreck,” released the fourth season of her Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer,” made the HBO stand-up special “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” and wrote an autobiography called “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.”

“The Leather Special” is Schumer’s first made-for-Netflix special, but some of Schumer’s jokes seem recycled. Her latest special features jokes about sex, fame, relationships and gun control — topics she has covered in “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” While it’s not uncommon for comedians to stick to themes between their works, the troubling part of “The Leather Special” is that jokes were taken almost verbatim from “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.”

Schumer’s jokes that discuss blacking out, being the subject of nude photos and wanting to be Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend were repetitive old jokes. While the storytelling element of standup comedy changes the way the jokes are told, some viewers may feel cheated from the lack of new material.

But while some jokes are old, “The Leather Special” is Schumer’s funniest work yet. Her jokes are filthy, personal and laugh-out-loud funny. A shout out to Netflix’s “Stranger Things” gives the audience the sense of being “in” on an inside joke and helps to make everyone feel relevant. While these jokes might not age well with time, she caters perfectly to her Netflix audience.