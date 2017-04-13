Reggae Band Tropidelic Has Set Its Goals High

A new reggae band from Cleveland, Ohio has found itself on the rise. The eight-piece band, known as Tropidelic, may be far from any tropical islands in Ohio, but that doesn’t stop them from dishing out an interesting mix of reggae, hip-hop and high-energy funk for audiences across the country. Now is the time to listen to this up-and-coming band as they finish their most recent tour, which ended on April 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This summer, they are planning to release a new album called “Heavy Is The Head,” and The PHOENIX recently spoke with Matthew Roads, the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, about the band’s origins, new music and what the tour life is like. Tropidelic formed when Roads began playing music with some of his college friends at Kent State University. Roads said he was unsure where the name Tropidelic came from, but was confident that its meaning remained the same despite several changes in the members. “I honestly can’t pinpoint [the origin of the band’s name]. It’s evolved a lot, but it’s a catchy, good name,” Roads said. The band consists of Roads, Bobby Chronic on guitar, James Begin on vocals and trombone, David Pags on bass, Derek McBryde on trumpet, Darrick Willis on drums and new member Frank Toncar on sax, percussion and keys. Roads said that the band’s eclectic fusion of funk, reggae and hip-hop was inspired by a number of bands he listened to while growing up, but he was never picky about what he listened to.

“Slightly Stoopid, obviously Sublime, a lot of hip-hop,” Roads said, “I grew up on classic rock, but we all have a diverse palette of musical interest.” Tonight! Colorado Springs, CO @goldroomlive with @redsagemusic, 1030pm set time A post shared by Tropidelic (@tropidelic) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:15am PDT The band currently plays 120 shows a year. Nowadays, because the band is so busy, they only get to spend time together to jam, write and produce when they are on the road. “We’re gone a third of the year jamming on the bus,” Roads said, “Everyone contributes from different fronts. It’s very much a team effort.” Tropidelic has four albums under its belt. The first, “All Heads Unite,” debuted in 2012 and features one of their more popular songs, “Gritz.” Roads said that the humorously explicit lyrics were intentionally written and refer to a girl using her boyfriend for money. “That was actually brought to me by another dude. He had different lyrics, more serious lyrics,” Roads said. “We made it catchy and fun.” Their second album, “Police State,” was inspired by a police incident involving one of the former members of the band. They raided his home looking for the previous tenant, and as result, saw a lot of publicity. Roads said that the title of the album was somewhat inspired by the scenario but that it also clearly expressed the sentiments of a few of the band members’ attitudes towards the police. Overall, “Police State” continued their funky sound, but also made a political statement. Tropidelic released two albums in 2016. The first, “Go Down with the Ship,” released in April, includes all original songs. Their latest album, “The Hard North,” featured two original songs amongst a selection of old, rebooted and rejuvenated originals. Roads said that the remixes were produced in part through collaboration with the band, and in part by sending out the music and receiving back the remix from others. Roads said that remixes were important to the sound of the album.