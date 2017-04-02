Update: Two Loyola Students in Recovery After Being Hit by Car

Loyola sophomores Georgia Evans, 20, and Kate Brennan, 19, suffered injuries the night of April 1 after a car hit them while they were crossing Sheridan Road in front of Regis Residence Hall.

About 10:50 p.m. April 1, a 1998 Honda Accord was travelling east in the 1100 block of West Sheridan Road when it hit the two pedestrians, who were crossing the street without a walk signal, according to Officer Veejay Zala with Chicago Police Department News Affairs.

Paramedics took both women to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with non-life threatening injuries, Zala wrote in an email to The PHOENIX.

Brennan said she has a fractured rib, but besides general soreness is doing well.

Evans, however, suffered more injuries. She’s still in the hospital, but was released from the intensive care unit April 4.

Evans said she had four fractured vertebrae, a concussion and a cut on the back of her head.

While Evans said she hopes to be walking soon, she will be in a body brace for four months and expects to be in the hospital undergoing physical therapy until April 8.

Police ticketed the driver, 51-year-old Samantha Crawford, for expired license plates.