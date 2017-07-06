Former Loyola Coach Swoopes Accepts Position at Texas Tech

Former Loyola women’s basketball head coach Sheryl Swoopes was hired as the director of player development for Texas Tech University’s women’s basketball team July 5.

The hiring comes just over a year after Swoopes parted ways with Loyola amid allegations of player mistreatment.

In her new role, Swoopes will serve as color analyst for televised home games, help the coaching staff break down film and devise a game strategy and create a plan to develop athletes “personally, academically and athletically,” according to a press release on Texas Tech’s athletics website.

In the press release, Swoopes said she was thrilled to come back to her alma mater and get back to work.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining Texas Tech and the Lady Raider program,” Swoopes said. “I am very grateful to Coach Whitaker for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff.”

Swoopes is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion. She was also a three-time WNBA MVP — the most in league history — and was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2016.

In three years as head coach at Loyola, Swoopes sported a 45-62 record — including 19-35 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Her only previous coaching position was assistant coach of girl’s basketball at Mercer Island High School in Washington.

Following Loyola’s 2016 season, the athletic department launched a three-month long investigation regarding allegations of player mistreatment after The PHOENIX reported 10 of 12 returning players were leaving the program or asking to be released from their scholarships.

Loyola, which did not release the investigation’s findings, announced July 3, 2016 that Swoopes would no longer serve as the women’s basketball head coach.

Swoopes has denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement after leaving Loyola that she felt “vindicated” by the investigation.