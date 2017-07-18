Garanzini to Leave Loyola After Nearly Two Decades

Loyola will soon lose one of its most prominent figures, the university announced in an email sent July 18. Former Loyola President Michael J. Garanzini, S.J., will step down as chancellor after serving two years in the position.

Garanzini accepted a visiting faculty research position at Fordham University in New York, according to the email sent to the Loyola community Tuesday afternoon by Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney and Chair of Loyola’s Board of Trustees Bob Parkinson. Garanzini previously taught at Fordham from 1998 to 1999.

Garanzini served 14 years as Loyola’s president — from 2001 to 2015 — before becoming chancellor. He presided over an era in which the university saw a boost in enrollment, the construction of new buildings and facilities and financial and fundraising successes, according to the email.

To honor Garanzini’s efforts to expand Loyola’s global education programs, Loyola also announced the formation of the Michael J. Garanzini, S.J., Scholars Program to assist students interested in the school’s study-abroad opportunities.

The email did not say when Garanzini would officially be leaving or who would replace him.