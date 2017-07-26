Man Stabbed Near The Morgan at Loyola Station

An elderly man was the victim of a stabbing near the Morgan at Loyola Station in the early evening Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The male, 80, was stabbed in the back at about 5:54 p.m. July 26 in the 6500 block of North Sheridan Road, according to CPD News Affairs Officer Christine Calace.

The victim was transported to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in stable condition, Calace said.

A 39-year-old male, who the victim identified as the offender, is currently in CPD custody with charges pending, according to Calace.

CPD has no other details at this time.

Loyola’s Director of Campus Safety Thomas Murray said he received a report of the incident and that neither the offender nor the victim had a Loyola affiliation.

Murray also said no crime alert email will be sent out to the Loyola community about the incident, as there is no ongoing Campus Safety investigation.