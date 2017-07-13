Milton Doyle Shines in NBA Summer League

Former Loyola guard Milton Doyle landed an NBA Summer League contract with the Brooklyn Nets after the NBA draft June 23. In two games with the team, he has made an impact.

In his first game for Brooklyn, Doyle scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished one assist in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks July 9. The next day, he scored eight points, pulled two rebounds and tallied one assist in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Summer League is a series of offseason, exhibition games consisting of draftees, second-year players and undrafted players to show their skills in a game setting. All 30 NBA teams play in the league with some teams playing in multiple divisions. The Summer League has three divisions: Orlando (July 1-6), Utah (July 3-6) and Las Vegas (July 7-17). The Nets play in the Las Vegas division.

Doyle worked out for the Nets, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in the offseason with hopes of making an NBA roster. The Nets were the only team to offer him a Summer League contract.

On social media, Nets fans and bloggers noticed how Doyle was playing and seemed optimistic about his future with the team.

Expect to see Milton Doyle in Long Island. — NetsDaily.com (@NetsDaily) July 10, 2017

In his recent senior season at Loyola, Doyle averaged 15.2 points per game, received first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors and was named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) first-team all-district.

Loyola head coach Porter Moser congratulated Doyle via Twitter after news broke of his contract, while Loyola basketball’s official Twitter called Doyle’s game against Milwaukee a “great performance.”

Proud of you @MDLU35! All of your hard work is helping make your dreams become a reality! https://t.co/FAtyN4i02x #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/vDn48U29o2 — Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) June 23, 2017

After playing three games, the Summer League teams are seeded for a tournament. The Nets are seeded seventh out of 24 teams this year. The Bulls won the 2016 Las Vegas Summer League Tournament.

Doyle and the Nets are scheduled to be back in action July 13 in the second round of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League Tournament against the Denver Nuggets.