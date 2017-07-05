Navy Pier Fireworks Celebrate 241st Independence Day

Navy Pier’s Independence Day Fireworks and Celebration lit the sky over Lake Michigan for the 241st anniversary of the United States’ independence.

The 15 minute-long pyrotechnics display blasted off at 9:30 p.m., but the crackling of fireworks could be heard during the day and well into the evening throughout Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 8:30 p.m. when the pier reached capacity as people tried to snag good viewing spots early. ABC 7 reported Navy Pier’s parking garages filled up by 3:30 p.m., which accommodates up to 1,500 cars, according to Navy Pier’s website. Veronica Loyola, 42, said although the pier is a far trek for some people. She was one of many Chicagoans who came ahead of time with prepared food and supplies.

“We bring the car very early in the morning packed with everything, and then later we come with a taxi or something,” Loyola said. “We only carry a backpack with some stuff that we forgot but all the food and everything we just put in the car and park it in the morning.”

Before the fireworks started, the warm, sunny day was filled with neighbors and families grilling, listening to music, and wearing red, white and blue. Montrose Harbor was one hot spot for the celebration as Landon Smith, 28, said he had a great day there spending time with friends.

“Watching fireworks, hanging out with friends, I couldn’t ask for a better day,” Smith said. “It’s nice to get out here, feel American.”