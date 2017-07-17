Pitchfork Music Festival — Day Three Recap

The final day of the 2017 Pitchfork Music Festival was marked by the last-minute cancellation by one of the day’s most anticipated acts: The Avalanches.

News broke that the Australian hip-hop group cancelled because of a severe family illness within the touring group. Pitchfork organizers then moved Chicago R&B hero Jamila Woods from the Blue Stage to the main Green Stage for a 6:30 p.m. performance in place of The Avalanches. Even with the cancellation, there were plenty of other bands and musicians worth seeing.

Sunday was the day for Chicago artists to shine. Aside from Woods, Chicago artists Joey Purp, Derrick Carter and NE-HI all put on the day’s most interesting performances.

Kicking off the the last day of the festival was Chicago quartet NE-HI, whose early afternoon set drew a large crowd and vast press attention. The young band is breaking through the buzz to become the next group of musical geniuses in Chicago’s vibrant rock scene. NE-HI’s energetic set channeled slacker rock through jagged riffs, blasts of energy and shouting vocals.

At 3:20 p.m., Chattanooga, Tennessee rapper Isaiah Rashad rushed onto the Red Stage to begin a low-energy set. The rapper fortunately stopped in the middle of a song to restart it because he didn’t think he was rapping well enough — not only was he losing the flow, he was missing lyrics. Despite the small mishap, playing his hits like “RIP Kevin Miller” and “Free Lunch” brought the crowd together on a muggy afternoon.

Alex Levitt Isaiah Rashad, a member of the West Coast rap label Top Dawg Entertainment, played the Red Stage on Sunday.

At 4 p.m., many of the last day’s festivalgoers sprinted over to the Blue Stage to catch one of the most talked-about performances of the day: Chicago rapper Joey Purp. “Are we still alive, Chicago?” Purp asked repeatedly of the massive crowds that packed his loud side-stage set. The amount of energy coming from the stage might have made it easy to mistake as an electronic music show, not only did his crew have water cannons and water balloons on stage, but many of those on stage were jumping into the crowd. The introspective “Morning Sex” was an acknowledgement to the violent realities of Chicago and cameos from Savemoney friends KAMI, Towkio and Vic Mensa lit a fire in the crowd, but Purp himself was as thrilled as anyone.

Alex Levitt Joey Purp played an energetic set to a hometown crowd on Sunday afternoon.

“I been in that crowd so many times,” he marveled from his well-earned new vantage point.

On the Green Stage, New Jersey rockers Pinegrove had the crowd singing along to their songs. Considered indie rock with an edge, this quintet’s set at Pitchfork was a formidable homage to the uncomplicated days of early garage rock. The members boast a spirit that’s unmatchable and their chemistry on stage was palpable, making for an intriguing show with lots of sing-a-longs.

Alex Levitt New Jersey rock band Pinegrove played their hits on the Blue Stage to a packed crowd.

The cancellation of The Avalanches was a disappointment, Woods made the whole festival crowd her own. From the relaxed burn of “Way Up” to much-loved cuts “VRY BLK” and “Blk Girl Soldier” on the latter end of her set, Woods, like Solange Knowles — the headliner on the last night — brought a vision of inspiring black feminist soul that’s incredibly interesting.

After getting moved to a bigger stage, Chicago’s own Jamila Woods played an outstanding set on Sunday afternoon.

One of the strongest performances of the day was Chilean-American producer and composer Nicolas Jaar. The abstract hour-long performance unfolded beautifully along a lengthy, exploratory arc and lines that define traditional live music shows were abandoned. Individual songs were barely identifiable, as one piece dissolved into the next without fanfare. These were movements and moments of a soulful electronica, carefully pieced together.

In what felt like a watershed set at Pitchfork, Solange and her band took the stage decked in elegant, monotone jumpsuits. The stage was saturated in hazy orange-glow light and a similar bold minimalism also permeated the choreography produced by Solange. The musician’s’ terse, synchronous movements felt loose and sculptural all at once. Solange is one of the greatest in modern music to consider the importance of theatrics in live shows.