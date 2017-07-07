Video Interview: The Cadillac Three Talks New Music and Global Fanbase

Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason make up the country trio The Cadillac Three. Known for hits like “Drunk Like You” and “White Lightning,” the group’s latest single “Dang If We Didn’t” will be hitting the radio waves on July 10. The single is the second to come from their album “Legacy,” which will be released Aug. 25. The group recently spoke with The PHOENIX about this new music and their global following while at the Country LakeShake Music Festival.