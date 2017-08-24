American Values Must be Protected in Face of Hate, Bigotry

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

I remember memorizing these words, the preamble to the United States Declaration of Independence, in my seventh grade history class. I remember repeating them over and over in preparation for our final exam.

At the time, I probably didn’t fully understand the meaning of these words. But I knew them, and I knew that this was an uncontested statement in U.S. history. I knew that we claimed to value equality above all else, simply because it was stated in one of our most respected documents.

It wasn’t until later that I learned the reality of our history: Our beloved founding fathers were not, in fact, as kindhearted as the history books taught us to believe; many were slaveowners despite their advocacy for the acceptance of all people. Even so, the preamble has since been used as proof of our core, American values and as an aid to progressive movements toward greater equality.

I also remember learning the details of the American troops storming the beaches of Normandy, France, to combat Nazi Germany during World War II. I remember listening intently as my U.S. History teacher told an anecdote of meeting a Holocaust survivor by chance, re-telling her real-life horrors to a class of entranced, high school juniors.

At the time, I probably didn’t fully understand the impact of these stories. I heard them, but all the details seemed isolated and far away, an almost fictional occurrence in comparison to life as I knew it. This would never happen today, I thought. I couldn’t fathom a world in which terrors parallel to those during the Holocaust would become reality once again.

I remember being impressed and inspired by the Little Rock Nine, the first African-American students to bravely integrate all-white Little Rock Central High School in 1957. They were met with protests and verbal attacks, bordering physical violence, yet they persisted.

At the time, I probably didn’t fully understand the context of these heroic acts. The idea that people would act in such a hostile manner due to something as trivial and uncontrollable as race was foreign to me. In my adolescent brain, I didn’t make a connection from these historical events to modern society. How could I? It was something completely unheard of to me; I had never experienced similar issues firsthand.

These are all examples of integral American history, in which ordinary citizens proved their commitment to fundamental American values: justice and equality. But now, these same values have been threatened and endangered in the wake of a “Unite the Right” rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a white nationalist participating in the rally allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of protesters.

Many companies, celebrities, political leaders and ordinary people have taken to social media to speak out against racism and bigotry in response to the events.

As turmoil and violence transpired in Virginia, our American values have been threatened, and as a result, the character of American citizens has been tested. The ability of Americans to speak out against senseless violence is not only commendable, but necessary for the further progress of our society.

Following the events in Virginia, one voice was criticized above others. President Donald Trump has been under fire for his non-committal stance on the Charlottesville chaos.

In response to the rally and ensuing violence, Trump placed blame on “many sides” during a press conference in New Jersey on Aug. 13. Two days later, Trump condemned neo-Nazis and white nationalists in the “strongest possible terms.” However, Trump later identified the “altleft” as perpetrators in the Charlottesville violence.

The failure of the president to solidify his stance on Charlottesville reflects his inability to face racism and other social inequalities head-on. We deserve a president who will stand by all Americans, especially when blatantly attacked.

We can no longer afford to disguise blatant hate and discrimination under the facade of “difference of opinion” and “freedom of speech.” There are not “many sides” in this situation.

The belief in racial superiority is wrong, plain and simple. Our country’s history has shown that its people will continue to fight for justice and equality. This has been proven time and time again within each word of the Declaration of Independence, each bullet shot at Normandy and each step taken into Little Rock Central High School by those remarkable nine students.

I was taught that Americans will tirelessly defend one another, especially when tested in the face of hate. I want to believe that this holds true.

As an American, you have the responsibility to condemn acts of racism, bigotry and hatred. You have the responsibility to discuss these issues at length and refuse to shy away during uncomfortable conversations. You have the responsibility to remain a protector of the rights of all Americans.

If you, like me, sat in history class wondering what you would have done during the American Revolution, World War II or the Civil Rights Movement, your time is now. Do not stand by. Use your voice. Defend your values; defend American values. Prove yourself.