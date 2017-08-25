Chicago Set to Host 39th Jazz Festival this Labor Day Weekend

Few cities boast a music history as diverse and influential as Chicago. Aside from the blues, there is no other genre of music that Chicago has had more of an impact on than jazz. To celebrate the city’s towering presence in the genre, Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events hosts its 39th free, annual Jazz Festival at Millennium Park this Labor Day weekend.

The city still pulsates to the tunes of Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra, and the echo of a bygone era can be felt at iconic jazz clubs like Uptown’s The Green Mill on Lawrence Avenue and Broadway Street and Andy’s on State Street and Hubbard Street in the Loop. At the 2017 Chicago Jazz Festival, audiences will be treated to the best musicians from these clubs and living legends from all around the country, including Jon Faddis.

Besides offering shows from these talented, original musicians, the festival will also be holding tributes to jazz legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie. Set to feature can’t-miss performances from vocalist Sheila Jordan and trumpeter Jon Faddis, these two tributes are the shows for which you clear your schedule.

If you are a more casual fan of jazz, however, the festival invites attendees to bring picnic supplies and enjoy a beautiful day in the city while taking in the music. If jazz isn’t your thing, there will also be plenty of offerings in addition to great music. Wrigley Square will host an art fair next to the festival featuring original paintings, jewelry and clothing from local artisans, most notably abstract painter Adam Guichard.

When it comes to food and drink at the festival, most people bring what they want — you are allowed to bring alcohol if you’re of age. Food vendors will not likely be plentiful, so be wary of that when planning your trip.

As school begins, so does the countdown to the impending fall and winter. Loyola students should make the most out of the nice weather by taking advantage of this authentic way for new students to immerse themselves in Chicago’s rich music culture. The 2017 Chicago Jazz Festival will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, starting at 11 a.m. in the Chicago Cultural Center and ending at 9:30 p.m. at Millennium Park.

To prepare for the fest, check out the playlist of artists hand-picked by the festival: