Drugs, Alcohol and Heat are a Recipe For Disaster

The humid, sticky summer turning into a cool, crisp fall signals the end of music festival season — one of the most anticipated times of the year for teenagers and young adults. These large music events such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza can create the busiest days of the year for emergency rooms throughout the city.

In 2015, 238 people were transported from Lollapalooza to hospitals and there were about eight ambulance runs per hour of music, according to NBC Chicago. Of the 238 people who were hospitalized, about 37 percent of them were underage.

The once underground, touring concept developed by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has now turned into a four-day event in Grant Park, hosting upwards of 400,000 people.

Since 2012, the average age of Lollapalooza attendees has been steadily dropping. This means there are more underage people attending the festival, which could lead to a higher chance of underage drinking and drug usage. From 2012 to 2015, the 35 to 44 year-old patron age range dropped 16 percent. The shift to a younger attendance base began in 2012 when the Perry Stage, dedicated to electronic music, expanded from an enclosed tent to an open field, according to an article in the Chicago Tribune published in 2015.

Electronic dance music festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas have long struggled to combat binge drinking and drug use. Nicholas Austin Tom, a 24-year-old man, died due to a drug overdose in 2015 at EDC, according to the Los Angeles Times. Of the 400,000 ravers at EDC, there were about 1,400 medical calls. There have been at least six deaths since the festival moved to Las Vegas in 2011 from California, according to Billboard. A 19-year-old man also died from a suspected drug overdose at Chicago’s Spring Awakening Festival in 2015, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Part of the problem is a lack of resources for those attending these high-energy fests. While most festivals provide water refill stations for refillable water bottles, lines can get lengthy and disposable water bottles can get pricey — all while temperatures can reach the hundreds in the summer months.

The intense heat and inaccessibility to water is a recipe for disaster aside from the drugs and alcohol that are usually thrown into the mix. My main question to these festivals is: Why are there not more areas for drug and alcohol education on the premises?

While fests try to prevent unauthorized substances from being brought in, the chances of the security person checking a bag filled with two jackets, two bottles of water, sunscreen and an extra phone battery finding a pill smaller than the size of a dime are fairly slim. Festivals are so focused on catching people sneaking in drugs and alcohol, they often ignore what happens to people who are able to sneak the substances in past security.

I attended Lollapalooza this year and can attest to seeing people whipping out their paraphernalia and smoking marajuana or taking turns eating drug-disguised candy in the middle of sets — yet there was nowhere for people to go besides the medical tent if they had concerns about whatever drugs or alcohol they had taken or what to do if they felt overstimulated.

Organizations like DanceSafe attempt to educate music festival-goers through booths that create safe spaces for people who feel out of control or overstimulated and educate people on drug usage with scientifically backed evidence. These booths do not exist at Lollapalooza. Lollapalooza has a partnership with Harmonium, which is an organization dedicated to helping people stay sober — not dedicated to helping people who are already under the influence.

The Shambhala Electronic Music Festival in Canada even goes as far as having pill testing. Often, people who take drugs at these festivals are inexperienced and their drugs aren’t exactly what they think they are. In an article published in Vice in 2016, Stacey Lock, Shambhala’s harm reduction director, said she’s observed that ravers will usually throw out their drugs if the testing shows that the drug is not what they thought it was. There were only seven hospitalizations at the Shambhala Music Festival, which hosts more than 10,000 people, in 2014 and no fatalities, according to the Huffington Post.

Unfortunately, these resources are not used as often as they should because it could make it seem that the festivals are condoning drug usage. The founders of these music festivals have a difficult time finding funding and locations if it appears that they promote drug usage and it can give way to legal troubles. CEO Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac Events, which sponsors EDC, said the company has worked with DanceSafe in the past but faced opposition from local authorities and venues.

“Unfortunately, some people view partnering with DanceSafe as endorsing drug use rather than keeping people safe, and that can prevent producers from getting locations and organizing events,” Rotella said during a Reddit Q&A.

Rotella’s statement sums up the problem in itself. People who sneak in drugs are going to use them, and there’s virtually no way to ensure that a festival will be completely drug-free. Festivals need to provide drug education to give the people who sneak drugs past security a chance to completely understand the risks of taking those drugs.

It is the responsibility of the people who run these festivals to face reality and provide as many safety precautions and resources as possible without worrying about appearances and profit. This includes making water more accessible and affordable. Water is not a resource to profit from, it is a necessity.

Some see having drug education as condoning drug usage, but having none appears far worse.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly depicted the availability of water at EDC and did not accurately reflect the values of the CEO of Insomniac.