Loyola Administrators Should Prioritize Students’ Interests

As far as administrative education issues go, it would be easy for most students to turn a blind eye. The higher-up, complicated processes tackled by our university president, Jo Ann Rooney, and her colleagues can seem boring and obsolete to the typical student, as budgets and executive meetings seldom directly relate to midterms and club meetings.

However, two administrative topics rarely fail to catch the attention of university students: tuition and housing.

At Loyola, alterations regarding cost of tuition and availability of housing have transpired over the past year, upsetting several students. While Loyola tuition for full time undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences is $41,720 annually, DePaul University is slightly less, charging $38,410 per year.

Students in arts and sciences programs at private Chicago universities with a higher academic rigor tend to pay substantially more. University of Chicago and Northwestern University charge more for annual tuition. The University of Chicago tuition cost for 2017-18 is $53,292 while Northwestern University charges $52,239 for tuition.

In January 2017, Rooney announced an increase in tuition of 2.5 percent, amounting to about $1,000 more in tuition per year.

With the incoming first-year class rising in numbers each year, the university has found itself in a bit of a housing crisis. In February, several upperclassman students were warned that they wouldn’t be guaranteed on-campus housing for the 2017-18 school year. Students became stressed and confused, with many upperclassmen forced to rethink their living situation for the school year and scrambling to find backup plans.

These administrative matters directly impact students’ university experience, and therefore should be of utmost importance to university executives. Recently-elected Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer Wayne Magdziarz vows to commit himself to housing and tuition specifically, in order to better serve students.

Like most things, this is easier said than done. After his recent appointments, Magdziarz told The PHOENIX that he would prioritize the housing crisis and tuition-related issues. As students, his decisions will affect us most, and we need to be attentive in order to hold him and the rest of the administration accountable as the year progresses.

In regards to administrative actions, I would like to encourage the executive staff to communicate with students as explicitly as possible. Whether the effects of decisions are positive or negative, the students at this institution should be made aware of any alterations regarding their experience as a university student.

With Magdziarz obtaining leadership of the financial office, this is an opportune time for instrumental changes to take place within the administrative level of the university.

As an alumnus and long-time staff member at Loyola, Magdziarz has a unique and likely beneficial perspective as he takes on this new role, and I’m hopeful that he will use it to his advantage. Magdziarz would do well to remember the perspective of Loyola students while taking on his new roles.

While executives have a responsibility to remain transparent with us as students, we have duties of our own. Students, I encourage you to not only pay attention to housing and tuition changes, but question them. Analyze the process by which changes come to be. There may come a time when you disagree with the series of events on the administrative level. If this happens, be vocal. Contact officials and executives, discuss with fellow students, professors and faculty and remain aware.