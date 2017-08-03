Loyola Appoints New CFO

Wayne Magdziarz will become Loyola’s next Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO), the university announced Aug. 3.

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney announced the appointment of Magdziarz — who previously served as Loyola’s vice president for Capital Planning and Campus Management — in an email to the university community on Thursday afternoon and said he will take office immediately.

Loyola’s CFO position has been vacant since former CFO Robert Munson stepped down in April after taking a job as a controller for MVDconnect in Cincinnati.

Rooney also announced that Magdziarz plans to consolidate the functions of the finance, capital planning and campus management offices under one division.

“This integration will better serve the campus community and address the challenges and opportunities we face in the evolving higher education landscape,” Rooney said in the email.

In his role with Capital Planning and Campus Management, Magdziarz oversaw various real estate developments and projects, such as the construction and renovation of multiple residence halls and the development of the Hampton Inn Chicago North-Loyola Station on West Albion Avenue, which opened last year.

Magdziarz obtained both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Loyola and has worked for the university administration for more than two decades, serving on Loyola’s Board of Trustees, President’s Cabinet and Budget Review Team, according to the email.

As CFO/CBO, Magdziarz will be responsible for managing the university’s budget, increasing its yearly revenue and mitigating expenses.