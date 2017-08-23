Loyola Community Rallies for Support as Milton Doyle Goes Professional with Brooklyn Nets

After a strong performance in the NBA Summer League, former Loyola guard Milton Doyle signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Aug. 4. Since then, the Loyola community has been quick to show its support.

Players, coaches and fans have lit up social media to congratulate Doyle on achieving his dream of playing in the NBA.

If they knew what it took, they woulda been flopped. Big ups to my woadie @MDLU35 🙏🏽💯 and congratulations to the family @queenofthepac46 pic.twitter.com/RR6TLl61p3 — MBK Boog (@TySmith0_23) August 4, 2017

MD welcome to Brooklyn… — NETMAN (@13NETMAN) August 4, 2017

The Nets announced Doyle’s contract Aug. 4, but Doyle said he knew about it roughly two weeks in advance when the team played the Los Angeles Lakers July 15.

“There was an offer on the table before we played the Lakers,” Doyle said. “They had to wait on a few things to go through and it was a big process, so that’s why it took so long to get released.”

Doyle said the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament April 12-15 played a crucial role in earning him a contract. Per game, he averaged 5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in three losses for his team with several NBA executives and scouts on hand.

While the numbers weren’t off the charts, eight NBA teams brought Doyle in for workouts. Ultimately, the Nets offered him a Summer League contract.

In four of the Nets’ five Summer League games, Doyle averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

While ESPN reported his contract is for one year and partially guaranteed, meaning he may not make all of the money in the terms of the contract, Doyle said he has to wait until after training camp in September to find out whether or not he earned an NBA or two-way contract, meaning he’d split time between the NBA and the G-League. The G-League is a step below the NBA.

“It’s just a chance that I will possibly be on the roster,” Doyle said. “Everything’s still up in the air right now.”

Doyle’s agent, Keith Kreiter, also voiced his support for Doyle and was optimistic about his future with the Nets.

“He has a real chance to make the team,” Kreiter said.

Loyola head coach Porter Moser was one of the first to congratulate Doyle on Twitter.

BOOM!💯 Congrats to @MDLU35 for seeing his hard work pay off! https://t.co/5272YOq37z — Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) August 4, 2017

Moser said he couldn’t be happier for Doyle given the ups and downs of his Loyola career. After being named Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, Doyle had an injury-ridden sophomore year and a sluggish performance junior year. Despite rumors of transferring, he stayed with Loyola and earned first team All-MVC honors his senior season.

Moser said Doyle’s signing is also good for the program from a recruiting standpoint, as Doyle was the first Chicago Public League player to play for Loyola since 2004. Now that he has earned an NBA contract, Moser said he feels “The Milton Doyle Story” will show recruits what they can accomplish.

“‘The Milton Doyle Story’ is you can play in the NBA and you can get your Loyola degree,” Moser said, “because Milton Doyle has a degree and now he has signed to play [in] the NBA. And that is a great story for us, but truly the most important thing that I’m happy for is him and his [family].”

Doyle said his time at Loyola played a major role in getting signed. He gave most of the credit to Moser and his coaching style.

“[Moser’s] the type of coach that’s big on detail,” Doyle said. “Watching so much film and looking at every step and every move you’ve done wrong on the court and what could have gone right here or there. Just learning those little things helped out so much with elevating my game.”

Training camp will begin the first week of September, and the Nets are slated to head to New York City to play the Knicks in a preseason game Oct. 3.