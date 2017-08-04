Milton Doyle Signs with Brooklyn Nets

Former Loyola guard Milton Doyle has signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Aug. 4. Per team policy, “terms of the deal were not released,” according to the press release.

On June 22 following the NBA Draft, Doyle signed a Summer League contract with the Nets. After sitting out the first game, he averaged 10.5 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game and shot 56.7 percent from the field in four Summer League games.

With his signing, Doyle will look to become the first Loyola graduate to play in an NBA game since Andre Moore played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks from 1987-88.

In his recent senior season, Doyle averaged 15.2 points per game, 5 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game en route to a first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

Doyle was not immediately available for comment after the announcement.

The Nets will open up preseason play Oct. 3 when they head to New York City to take on the New York Knicks.