Social Media Requires Personality, Moderation

While today’s college students might think of Myspace — which was created in 2003 — as the first genuine form of social media, the first modern social media platform came out six years prior. Six Degrees, launched in 1997, allowed users to create profiles and connect with each other. While that site lasted only five years, the concept of social media and internet connection has since evolved and persisted.

Social media has grown into an integral part of everyday society. About 81 percent of the U.S. population has at least one social media account, according to data compiled by Statista from Edison Research and Triton Digital. That’s up 57 percent compared to 2008, when less than a quarter of Americans used social media.

As most social media users have probably been told countless times by parents and teachers over the years, privacy on the internet is a rare concept. Questionable comments and bold statements — even if made with a “private” account — can backfire on users.

Take the case of the prospective Harvard University students who had their acceptances revoked earlier this summer as an example. Harvard rescinded offers for at least 10 students who participated in a private Facebook group chat sharing offensive memes — some expressing racism, while others joked about sexual assault and the Holocaust, The Harvard Crimson first reported.

Though the chat was technically private, word of the messages still made its way to Harvard officials.

But with the number of people on social media reaching ubiquity, it’s becoming increasingly unrealistic to avoid the platforms altogether. As more and more people engage in these outlets, including professionals and political leaders, the gray area of appropriate content has widened.

Part of the question entails the desired goal of a user’s account. Journalists use platforms such as Twitter to quickly spread information. Celebrities and politicians often use social media to engage with their communities and promote their brands. These people may arguably be held to higher standards of use as public figures since their content is quickly disseminated and dissected by the public eye.

But for the “average joes” in society, standards are a lot more unclear.

The average person might look toward public figures as examples when determining how much personality to include in his or her own tweets and Facebook posts. But these figures aren’t always taking the professional approach with their accounts — some even take a violent undercurrent.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D-Mo.) recently received backlash for an aggressive Facebook comment against President Donald Trump, saying, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” Her post was quickly deleted, but not quick enough to avoid being widely criticized by members of both sides of the political aisle. Several figures have called for Chappelle-Nadal to resign, including Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber, and she has since apologized.

Trump himself, however, is no stranger to social media controversy. He’s been known to retweet politically charged — sometimes violent — content, including an edited video of Trump body-slamming the CNN logo.

At a time when it seems questions about content can’t even escape the nation’s highest office, with Trump also recently retweeting then later deleting a cartoon of the CNN logo being run over by a train, it can be difficult to discern where to draw the line between “joking” and being inappropriate.

But even social media posts with seemingly positive messages can have unpleasant consequences, as one adjunct professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho found out. Ruthie Robertson was fired from her job at the private Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-affiliated university after privately posting her support of the LGBTQ+ community on Facebook, The Washington Post reported.

While not hateful in its content, Robertson’s employers still perceived her use of social media as a poor reflection of their values.

Despite all the possible negative repercussions of expressing oneself on social media, users must still find a way to differentiate themselves among the masses. A little humor or honesty can go a long way in offering an insight into your personality, allowing you to stand out and better advocate for yourself to future employers or your desired following.

An element of personality can help make social media better suited for human connection, not only for individuals, but for companies, too. Recently, Netflix tweeted about its drop in viewers during the total solar eclipse Aug. 21, saying, “Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU.”

Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU. — Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

The tweet currently has nearly 55,000 favorites and 14,000 retweets.

On Aug. 13, Netflix tweeted “‘One more episode.’ —You, lying straight to your own face.” This garnered more than 68,000 favorites and 30,000 retweets, compared to some of the account’s other more conventional posts, which receive hundreds of favorites and retweets compared to thousands.

Humor, used in a lighthearted manner by the common person or major business company, can have a beneficial influence.

But when social media takes a darker turn into harmful or hateful comments, much like Chappelle-Nadal’s post, expect the negative consequences, ranging from backlash to unemployment. Because just as everyone in this country is entitled to say what they want, people have the right to be mad at what your social media reveals about your opinions and personality. Good or bad, be ready for the reactions of your message.