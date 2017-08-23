Summer Isn’t Over at Loyola Plaza

Back-to-school season is upon us, but a summery atmosphere lingers in the Rogers Park neighborhood thanks to Loyola’s Summer on the Plaza program, which features a farmers market and live, outdoor entertainment four days a week.

The program takes place at two Sheridan Road locations and serves two purposes for Loyola, which owns the Loyola CTA Plaza, the main location. According to Jennifer Clark, associate vice president of central planning in Loyola’s Community Relations Department, it creates a welcoming community feel and fulfills the university’s pledge to give back to the community.

“Summer on the Plaza was really intended to be what the police call ‘positive loitering,’ which means putting experiences out there for positive purposes rather than try to fight against negative purposes,” Clark said. “It’s a proactive way to make sure there’s good, fun, wholesome things happening on the plaza.”

The farmers market is featured on Mondays, coordinated by Loyola’s Institute of Environmental Sustainability. Vendors come from as far as 150 miles away and as close as the Winthrop Garden on Loyola Avenue to sell cheese, meats, pastries and produce at the only Monday night, student-run market in Chicago.

“It’s really fun to point down the street and say, ‘That’s where we get all this stuff from,’” said Sienna Fitzpatrick, a 21-year-old environmental policy major and intern with Loyola’s urban agriculture program, the group responsible for maintaining edible production spaces on campus.

Funding for Summer on the Plaza comes from an agreement Loyola has with the Tax Increments Financing (TIF) district, in which the university pledges to give back to the community in exchange for public funding. Loyola has promised to commit $75,000 over the course of five years for public programming.

With a little help from the Rogers Park Business Alliance (RPBA), a non-profit organization geared toward business, community and economic development, Loyola will likely be able to stretch the five years to seven, said Clark.

Summer on the Plaza is also part of the Sheridan Road Special Services Area (SSA), the tax district that funds programs and activities through a localized property tax levy. These funds also go into beautification projects, facade improvements, lighting and infrastructure improvements, planting and cleanliness.

The farmers market is not just an exchange of goods, it’s one of the few programs at Loyola that works directly with community members, according to recent grad and farmers market coordinator Taylor Chou. According to Chou, direct contact with the farmers, all of whom use organic practices, provides an opportunity for education.

“[The farmers] may not be USDA-certified because it’s pretty cost-prohibitive for small, local farmers, but this gives them a place to sell their product and a place for people to meet the person that grows their food,” said Danielle Abboud, a 21-year-old farmers market intern. Customers walk away with organic food products, farming practices knowledge and a few tips for food preparation.

Live entertainment takes over the remainder of the week at the Loyola CTA Plaza on Wednesdays and Fridays and outside the New 400 Theater (6746 N. Sheridan Road) on Thursdays. Neither space allows for a large crowd to gather, but Clark says the live entertainment is a passive experience.

“Our expectation is that it creates a sense of positive vitality on Sheridan Road so commuters and students walking to and from the station feel it’s a cool area,” Clark said.

Live entertainment is offered on the plaza at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Masha Loddy, the event overseer at the New 400 Theater for Summer on the Plaza, said she reached out to Loyola and offered the theater’s patio space to host performances. She was able to book a jazz band to perform regularly on the patio. Maroon & Blue has performed every Thursday outside the theater at 7 p.m., and its final performances will be Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

“Today I was lucky,” Ilidio Nhantumbo, 37, a prospective graduate student at Loyola and Rogers Park resident, said Thursday. “I was just walking and I could hear the sound and I thought, ‘They’re playing something great.’”

Summer on the Plaza continues until October. You can access the full August schedule at luc.edu/communityrelations.