Criminal Sexual Abuse and Battery Incidents Reported in Neighborhoods Including Rogers Park

Several incidents of criminal sexual abuse have been reported in the Town Hall, Lincoln and Rogers Park districts between the dates of Sept. 3 and Sept. 24, according to a community alert sent out by the Chicago Police Department.

All of these nine incidents reportedly have the same offender, who has been targeting young women walking alone or with children. The offender reportedly touched the victims inappropriately while riding past on a bicycle. When confronted, the offender fled on the bicycle.

Incidents have been reported in the West Ridge, Lincoln Square, Rogers Park and Uptown neighborhoods. One incident was reported on the 1400 block of West Pratt on Sept. 14, a block just outside Loyola Campus Safety’s perimeters. Campus Safety said no incidents on the Lake Shore Campus (LSC) or within patrol boundaries — which extend north to Pratt, west to Glenwood and south to Glenlake — have been reported to them.

Last year, a similar chain of incidents concerning criminal sexual abuse — occurring between Sept. 6 and 7 — were reported on and near the LSC. A man was believed to be responsible for groping several female Loyola students as the victims walked alone in the area at night. A suspect was eventually taken into custody by Chicago police on Sept. 21.

According to the alert, the current offender of these incidents was described as a male between 25-40 years old, possibly wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black and gray striped sweater and blue jeans. The bicycle used was described as a silver BMX or mountain style bicycle.

The community alert said residents shouldn’t attempt to engage the offender in any way and should instead report any possible sightings of the offender — or suspicious activity in the area — to police. It also encouraged students to not approach strangers or any strange vehicles and to walk in pairs.

Any information about these incidents can be submitted to the Area North Bureau of Detectives by calling (312) 744-8200 or anonymously through TIPSOFT.com.