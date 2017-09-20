Foo Fighters Return to Punk Roots With “Concrete and Gold”

Foo Fighters’ latest album, “Concrete and Gold,” channels the ‘90s grunge-rock style that drove frontman Dave Grohl’s career while he was drumming for Nirvana. With past records, Foo Fighters have been able to blur genre lines, dipping their feet into punk, alternative and soft rock among other styles. “Concrete and Gold” spells a return to the heavier side of Foo Fighters’ sound and may divide its fan base.

The record begins with a beautiful, stripped-down acoustic intro from Grohl — next, an explosion. The full band enters with a burst of sound similar to the opening of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall.”

The next song, “Run,” confirms the intentions of the album, featuring punk-heavy drums throughout the verse accompanied by Grohl’s screeching vocals.

Foo Fighters’ ninth album comes after Grohl’s infamous accident during a 2015 concert in Sweden when he fell off the stage breaking his leg. Paramedics brought him a chair as requested, and he finished the show with an elevated leg. As a result, Grohl had to take extensive time off to undergo physical therapy, which led to his feeling “out of practice” musically. The process of writing “Concrete and Gold” then began when Grohl rented an AirBnB in Ojai, California.

“I brought a case of wine and sat there in my underwear with a microphone for about five days, just writing,” Grohl told Rolling Stone in July. “It happened at the perfect time. I was inspired by what was going on with our country – politically, personally, as a father, an American and a musician. There was a lot to write about.”

“Concrete and Gold” eventually illustrates that diversity after its loud opening. The record quiets with “Happy Ever After (Zero Hour),” which is by far the most traditional song to listeners unfamiliar with the band. The song plays a typical acoustic ballad — Grohl’s vocals are backed by a steady guitar progression, melodic bass and simple snare drum rhythm.

After reaching its calmest point, “Concrete and Gold” begins building up momentum again with “Sunday Rain,” a Beatles-esque song with a unique, alternative flair. Grohl takes a back seat here, allowing drummer Taylor Hawkins to sing lead, and enlisted The Beatles’ Paul McCartney to replace Hawkins on the kit. The result is a solid addition to the record that stands apart from the rest with its “British Invasion” feel.

Foo Fighters took their new record in an interesting direction. “Concrete and Gold” isn’t an album made for the radio — there are no catchy singles or pop-rock tunes. The record is a return to the band’s roots as a heavy, alternative-rock group. If listeners don’t enjoy that style of music, they likely won’t enjoy Foo Fighters’ latest release.

Dave Grohl knowingly doesn’t pander to his audience. He remains one of the last major superstars of rock ‘n’ roll and continues to carry the torch with “Concrete and Gold.”