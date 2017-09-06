Harvey’s Destruction Points Out Social Inequalities

We can’t control natural disasters. Hurricanes will keep coming, as will earthquakes and tornadoes. Human beings can, however, influence natural disasters and their results. We already have. Human contributions to climate change have increased the frequency and intensity of storms of Harvey’s nature. Rainfall exceeding 10 inches has doubled in the area over the last three decades, according to a report by NBC, and rising temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have increased levels of moisture in Texas air. Hurricane Harvey reached unprecedented magnitude, breaking the record for tropical rainfall in the United States at 51.88 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

There are also less direct ways we shape the effects of natural disasters, beyond influencing the phenomena themselves. Because of the way our society is organized, the poor and marginalized are at greater risk of loss of life, limb and property when natural disasters occur. For example, Houston’s flooding has been exacerbated by its sprawling layout and insufficient drainage. Dams built in the 1930s overflowed. Since their construction and design, homes had been allowed to be built in the path of the water release. This failure of zoning caused undue human and property costs, as homes that should never have been built in such high risk areas were overcome with floodwater.

Now consider property prices. Who exactly is living in the most at risk areas? Houston, a mass of bayous, reservoirs and flood-prone concrete, sees its most racially diverse and economically marginalized communities living in the neighborhoods most at risk for floods. Neighborhoods far from the center of the city (the area of Houston best protected from flooding) are, according to U.S. Census data since 2000, more racially diverse; these areas also have lower housing prices. Northeast Houston’s poor neighborhoods have been hit hardest by Harvey and underserved by rescue and relief efforts, according to reports by NPR.

Harvey has devastated the poor more intensely than those of greater financial means in areas beside Houston. Colonias, clusters of informal, unincorporated housing in rural areas, which lack basic utilities such as paved roads, running water or sewage systems, are prevalent in Cameron, Willacy and Hidalgo — Texan counties square in Harvey’s warpath. These areas are wholly unequipped to handle a disaster of Harvey’s scale. Consider also those without vehicles, the disabled, those so poor and bound to their jobs that they cannot afford to miss work, even in these conditions. Evacuation north of the path of the storm is a necessity that has become a privilege.

In these ways, destructive natural disasters such as Harvey become additional vectors for the injustices of social inequality.

The focus in Texas should be on disaster relief for the foreseeable future, but our response to disaster must be proactive as well as reactive. Green infrastructure projects could be a solution for all the inequities Harvey highlights. Through the creation of solar or hydroelectric power plants, the environmental impacts of climate change that worsened Harvey could be mitigated or at least slowed. A change in zoning practices in Houston, for instance, reorganizing flood control systems and neighborhoods so that reservoirs no longer runoff into residential areas, substantiated by new developments, would require a great deal of work but would drive the local economy and help the city to become more environmentally conscious and equitable. Not only would such a battery of state-directed construction projects address Texas’ unemployment rate — which is, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 0.6 percent higher than the national average — and begin to repair the damage wrought by the hurricane, it could also help prepare the area for future unavoidable disasters, so even a hypothetical storm of Harvey’s magnitude would have a less dramatic impact than Harvey had.

And repairing Houston’s outdated dams, for instance, or a crusade to bring basic utilities to Texan colonias would go a long way toward softening impacts on marginalized people that were exacerbated in the case of Harvey. Simple connection to Texas’ highway system or sewage management could have greatly reduced the devastation faced by colonia settlements after Harvey. Providing short-term jobs to people in poor areas in Houston and rural Texas to improve quality of life there, while also making the state greener and more prepared for future disasters, would be an efficient, effective and just response to the destruction caused by the hurricane.

Harvey was a disaster and a tragedy. Even if we have no say in natural disasters, perhaps we can reduce future tragedy.