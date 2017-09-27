‘Kingsman 2’ Has All the Action of First Film

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” the latest adaptation of the spy comic book series “Kingsman,” offers all of the sleek spy action of its predecessor, adding a few fresh and entertaining elements into the mix.

Riding on the first installment’s massive waves of popularity, director Matthew Vaughn’s sequel moves the “Kingsman” story in unexpected directions, granting its colorful cast of characters an exciting new mission filled with plenty of action and surly, high-class humor.

In the film, Taron Egerton reprises his role as dashing secret agent Eggsy Unwin of Britain’s secret spy organization, “Kingsman,” and is joined by his diligent trainer, Merlin (Mark Strong). After a tragic event strikes at the heart of the Kingsman organization, the two are forced to visit their American counterpart, Statesman. They join forces with the organization’s members, such as Statesman agent Tequila (Channing Tatum) and tech support worker Ginger Ale (Halle Berry). Alongside their new American comrades, the Kingsmen work together to derail plans laid out by a secret terrorist organization headed by criminal mastermind Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore). During their time at the Statesman headquarters, they stumble upon Eggsy’s ex-mentor and former Kingsman agent, Harry Hart (Colin Firth) who — after a bit of prodding and memory-jogging — joins them in their high-speed mission to dismantle Poppy Adams’ plans for worldwide genocide.

While some new characters arrive on the scene, a few elements from the first film remain. Eggy’s relationship with Swedish Princess Tilde (Hanna Alström) continues to blossom, despite a few rough patches and an awkward family dinner at the Swedish royal estate. Old memories resurface through flashbacks as the film moves forward, reminding audiences of just how far Eggsy has come since his days as an uncouth “Kingsman” recruit. The characters visit some familiar locations, in addition to a few surprising ones — including a stop at Glastonbury Music Festival — that leads Eggsy and his team to combat terrorism in brazen and gruesome ways. The boldness and violence of the first film is fully conveyed in the latest installment.

The film’s varied cast properly highlights its comical, unconventional storyline. Elton John’s role as an embittered hostage forced to spend his days hammering out his songs on a piano is nothing short of hilarious — due to both his comedic talent and absurd costumes. Moore wholeheartedly adopts her role as the film’s deranged villain, proving her ability to take on any character persona. Tatum’s role as a southern cowboy with a spy agent’s agenda rounds out the film’s hilarity, earning the actor a few nods of comedic recognition.

Audiences hoping to catch a glimpse of the first film’s action and suspense will be satisfied with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” From a high-speed car chase down London’s famous streets to a risky mission in the snowy Alps, the film’s action sequences successfully deliver high doses of thrill and excitement. Poppy Adams’ sinister plan for world sabotage adds a surreal and terrifying element to the plot, retaining a palpable sense of humor that reflects the film’s tone.

Although the first film was released three years ago, it seems that not a day has passed since then, considering how smoothly Egerton and Firth acclimated to their old roles. Egerton still portrays his character with charisma, while Firth tackles his character’s newfound emotional bouts with sincerity. Truly, the two actors seamlessly embrace their roles as the world’s most beguiling spy agents, donning their custom-tailored suits and stylish glasses with marked ease.

Considering the hints of foreshadowing in the film’s ending, fans of the series can (most likely) expect to see another “Kingsman” flick in the future. For some characters life moves ahead in dramatically different directions, paving an interesting course for the “Kingsman” organization. While the characters seem to be shifting, the storyline’s original humor and enthusiasm remain firmly in place.

The latest addition to the “Kingsman” series offers audiences a highly enjoyable ride through its suave world of British espionage — providing plenty of eccentricity and humor to keep audiences entertained.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is currently showing in theaters nationwide and should continue to run for at least four weeks.