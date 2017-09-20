Loyola Professor Brings New Meaning to Hands-On Learning

Loyola’s Dr. Elizabeth Wakefield is looking at small gestures in a big way.

Wakefield received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and music from Kalamazoo College — in her home state of Michigan — before turning her focus to neurology. She completed her doctoral degree at Indiana University in developmental cognitive neuroscience and her postdoctoral research at the University of Chicago. Wakefield decided to continue her research further and started at Loyola last fall.

As an assistant professor in the psychology department at Loyola, Wakefield is researching how we learn through different types of movement experiences: namely, “actions” and “gestures.” She distinguishes between the two by defining actions as things we do that physically manipulate the world, and a gesture as something that can represent information, but not actually manipulate the world.

Wakefield hypothesized that gestures and actions help students learn faster, after gathering behavioral and eye tracking data. She then looked at brain scans to determine what part of the brain is affected during these learning processes.

She wants to determine when gestures or action may enhance teaching. She then asks, if we know that “gesture and action can shape behavior … what’s actually changing in the brain that gives rise to the behavior?” Her goal is to create more efficient and effective education methods through the results of her studies.

One of Wakefield’s studies involved students ages 8 and 9 solving simple math problems. Students were taught strategies for how to solve the problems either through speech and gesture, or speech alone. Students were more likely to solve the problem correctly when taught with both speech and gesture.

Wakefield said she is still trying to wrap her head around her finding in the math study.

“I think that it has something to do with the really tight relationship between spoken language and gesture,” Wakefield said. “These systems are very well linked neurally, and we can see that showing up behaviorally, but trying to get a little bit more into that link is kind of someplace I want to go, and figure out what’s really going on.”

Some research concludes gestures are learned at a young age through observation, but Wakefield disagrees.

“Just to illustrate how pervasive gesture use is, congenitally blind individuals gesture,” Wakefield said. “It’s not just visual, it seems to be something that is really, at a very deep level, a human behavioral thing that we do, probably to help us think and work through things.”

Wakefield’s been at Loyola for less than two years, but she’s already making a name for herself at the university.

She attended Loyola’s Neuroscience Society meeting Sept. 19 and spoke about her research and career path to prospective underclassmen and members of the organization.

Nick Bulthuis, a senior studying biology, is the president of Loyola’s Neuroscience Society.

“In just the brief ways we’ve had a relationship with her, she’s been very giving and sort of accommodating of us, so we thought she’d be a great candidate for one of our meetings,” Bulthuis said.

Bulthuis said that Wakefield also attended the Neuroscience Society’s banquet last semester, which meant a lot to them. She allowed some members of the society to speak in her class at the beginning of this semester.

“She seemed really engaging and it seems like she’ll have a lot to say,” Bulthuis said before Wakefield spoke Tuesday evening.

Wakefield’s engaging teaching style also impacted her students.

“When we were learning neuroanatomy … rather than having her just lecture us on the actual parts of the brain, we were looking at case studies,” Kyra Ammelounx, a senior in Wakefield’s introductory neuroscience course, said. “So the case studies would present a problem with someone, and we’d have to figure out what part of the brain was affected … it was better than just sitting there and having her flip through a PowerPoint. It was more interactive.”

Pooja Patel, a junior studying biology and psychology, has Wakefield as a professor for developmental psychology this semester.

“She’s really good at explaining different concepts, and she also understands her students,” Patel said. “She’s very open to constructive criticism about her teaching style, so she’ll change something based on what the students say or want.”

Sarah Heimberg, a junior who has been working in Wakefield’s lab since it was established last fall, said she’s enjoyed her time conducting research with Wakefield so far.

“Dr. Wakefield is extremely hard working with her research, as well as making sure each research assistant is mentored and assisted with their work,” Heimberg said. “What sets Dr. Wakefield apart from others in her field is that … [she] wants to create more questions that can further the knowledge of her field.”

Though Wakefield’s experiments determined that gestures can positively impact the way we learn, she isn’t done yet.

“There have been arguments that the only reason that gesture helps kids is because it shows them where to look … which would be a pretty boring way of gesture helping,” Wakefield said. “The story is much more complex than just gesture telling you where to look.”