Loyola Selects New Dean of Students

After a selection process that started in June, Loyola will welcome Dr. William Rodriguez as its new dean of students on Nov. 13, according to an announcement made Tuesday at a Student Government of Loyola Chicago (SGLC) senate meeting.

“Dr. Rodriguez was our last candidate, the third that came to campus,” Kimberly Moore, assistant dean of students and SGLC advisor, said. “He is thrilled to join us at Loyola, and we are thrilled to have him.”

Rodriguez confirmed that he would be the new dean.

“I am confident that William’s educational credentials … and his many years of experience in the field of student affairs is going to benefit the Loyola community and our students,” Vice President of Student Development Jane Neufeld said in an emailed statement. “I am looking forward to students having the opportunity to get to know him.”

Rodriguez is a Loyola alumnus; he received his doctorate in higher education in 2016.

The position has been empty since former Dean of Students K.C. Mmeje left Loyola to accept the position of vice president of Student Affairs at Southern Methodist University in Dallas in June. Since then, Director of Residence Life Deb Schmidt-Rogers has been acting as interim dean of students.

“I want to recognize Deb Schmidt-Rogers, assistant vice president and director of Residence Life for stepping into the role of [assistant vice president] and dean of students during this search. She did an outstanding job,” Neufeld said.

Rodriguez is currently the associate dean of students at the University of Illinois at Chicago, a position he has held there since 2006. Prior to that, he was an instructor for two years at St. Augustine College — a bilingual institution in Chicago — according to his resume.

The Office of the Dean of Students at Loyola is in charge of various departments within the university that provide resources and advocate on behalf of students. These departments include Student Activities and Greek Affairs (SAGA), Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs (SDMA), the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR) and Student Leadership and Development (SLD).