Man Shot on North Sheridan Road

Courtesy of Tony WebsterA 29-year-old man was shot on North Sheridan Road early Sunday morning. He was taken from the scene in serious condition.
A 29-year-old man was shot on the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The man was shot in the abdomen at 4:39 a.m. Sept. 24, according to CPD News Affairs Officer Brandi Wright.

He was sent from the scene to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition, Wright said.

CPD has no further details on the shooting at this time.

Loyola Campus Safety did not immediately return The PHOENIX’s request for comment.

