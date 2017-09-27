Modern LA “Big Band” Explores Human Connection on New Record

Missing Piece “21st Century Ghost” is The Urban Renewal Project’s first full-length album and was partially funded by fans on www.indiegogo.com.

For modern audiences, the words “big band” call to mind rather stuffy images: community bands full of senior citizens tooting away on wind instruments, acne-ridden high school marching bands playing peppy fight songs or puff-cheeked musicians being swallowed by their tubas. Big band music has its merits, sure, but it probably isn’t anything today’s young people would be eager to listen to. By spicing the big band sound up with hip-hop energy, one band is trying to change that.

The Urban Renewal Project is a 13-piece band from Los Angeles whose sound exists at the booming, groovy intersection of R&B, soul, jazz and hip-hop. Originally formed in 2010, the group boasts a diverse set of influences, including Stevie Wonder, Tupac, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Avalanches, MF Doom and Vulfpeck.

“The band name is about taking these different styles of music and mixing it all up to make something fresh,” bandleader R.W. Enoch said.

The role Enoch plays within the Urban Renewal Project is equivalent to the role Duke Ellington played for his jazz orchestra, a managerial but participatory role organizing all the musicians’ artistries into one vision. This synthesis of diverse input into a cohesive whole is a key part of the Urban Renewal Project’s musical sensibility.

The band’s album, “21st Century Ghost,” was released Sept. 15 on Fastrac Records. Fastrac is a brand new imprint of California non-profit jazz label Resonance Records, and “21st Century Ghost” is their debut release. It features a dynamic mixture of songwriting styles with a bustling roster of guest vocalists, including Bronx rap duo Camp Lo.

According to Enoch, the album is about the double-edged role of technology in society.

“We’re more connected than ever through technology, but also more insulated from real human interaction than ever before,” Enoch said.

With tracks named “Hide,” “Armor Love” and “Newsflash,” this theme is explored from a variety of angles throughout the album. The directness of the lyrics combined with the rotating nature of the vocalist role on the album is evidence of this theme in both form and content.

“Each guest brought their own perspective to the concepts of hyper-connectivity and isolation, which creates a sense of intellectual diversity throughout the album,” Enoch said. “I had a blast working with a wide variety of voices during the production of this album. Each one is like its own unique instrument, and I think the range of vocal performances is one of the most interesting aspects of this record.”

That range of vocal performances is indeed interesting, but the album’s stylistic variety is its most noticeable feature. Some tracks are smooth and crooning, some are jangly and exuberant, while most thrive on an entertaining and unexpectedly complementary combination of 2017-style rap flow underpinned by forceful, big band swing.

“The sheer intensity of a 10-piece horn section just blows people away,” Enoch said. “The sound becomes greater than the sum of the parts, and we’ve definitely developed collectively and individually over the past few years .… There’s a nice sense of satisfaction that comes from completing a recording session with the big band, but nothing can compare to the euphoria of an airtight show in front of a receptive crowd.”

Performance, both live and captured on record, is important to the Urban Renewal Project. The band has incredible, ecstatic chemistry, which is audible and palpable on “21st Century Ghost.” The connection and interaction among the bandmembers gives the Urban Renewal Project a personality that makes the band remarkable, even in a world where their brand of genre-blending has become common in hip-hop and R&B spheres.

“When you treat instrumentalists like replaceable components, you might as well be using machines,” Enoch said. “A group of musicians working together on every project, every session and every show, over an extended period of time, can accomplish something greater than an ensemble of pick-up players.”

Despite this vivacious energy and busy eclecticism, “21st Century Ghost” doesn’t sound cluttered. Considering the elevator pitch for the Urban Renewal Project — big band sound infused with hip-hop — it’s surprising to find that the album is far from a wall of sound, but rather a spacious canopy. This lack of overwhelming force is thanks to Enoch’s taste and discretion as bandleader.

“I try to be a motivator, curator and editor-in-chief for the music creation process, but all the members’ contributions are just as important to our overall sound,” Enoch said. “It’s important not to try too hard to use all the instruments all the time. It’s easy, even tempting, to overwrite and overproduce for a band like ours, but the tone of this record is defined by leaving space and giving every phrase the room it needs to breathe.”

The Urban Renewal Project’s “21st Century Ghost” is a vibrant record that interrogates human interaction thematically and draws its greatest successes from the results of the same. The band is currently touring in support of the album and played a show in Chicago last week. Enoch doesn’t have any specific plans for the band’s future beyond the tour, but said his goal was to “[melt] faces and hearts around the globe.”