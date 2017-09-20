“Mother!” Is a Dizzying, Disturbing Work of Chaos

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures The shocking final act of “Mother!” has critics and audiences debating the ending’s multiple interpretations, creating one of the most divisive films in years.

Darren Aronofsky may have marked himself as a man of intensity when he released previous films, such as “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.” Now, with his latest work, the writer and director has established himself as one of the most daring filmmakers in the industry.

Aronofsky’s “Mother!” is a chaotic piece of cinematic turmoil that will leave viewers feeling haunted, dizzy and disturbed. While the film is marketed as a psychological thriller, it can be more accurately described as a dark, controversial take on human character that tests people’s faith in their beliefs and shatters their hopes for humanity. Although the film follows a somewhat coherent plotline, Aronofsky places more emphasis on its overall shock value. “Mother!” is unlike most films ever released in theaters, and it will leave audiences analyzing its ambiguous themes for days afterward.

The film begins with Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Mother, working hard on refurbishing the Victorian mansion her and her husband (Javier Bardem) own. Ed Harris character arrives promptly on the scene a few minutes into the start of the film and says he’s an orthopedic surgeon who was referred to the couple’s home when looking for a place to stay. When he is joined by his intrusive wife (Michelle Pfeiffer), it becomes clear that there’s something off about these characters, which is reinforced by Mother’s discovery of a picture of her husband in the man’s luggage. She discovers that the visiting man is a fan of her husband’s writing, and he sought out their house in hopes of meeting him.

While Pfeiffer and Harris are strange and beguiling in their roles as unwelcome guests, the unexpected arrival of their sons, played by real-life brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson, heightens the film’s intensity.

As the film progresses, Aronofsky’s unconventional themes begin to appear, giving his work a dreamlike quality. The ideas of unwieldy obsession, intense self-centeredness and moral decline color the film’s depiction of human nature, delivering a detailed — if not overdone — picture of humanity at its worst.

To audiences, it’s obvious that Aronofsky hasn’t created a riveting tale of murder and revenge, as the film was projected to be, but a complex analysis of human suffering and the ways in which people destroy themselves in their attempts to find hope. In this sense, there is a palpable religious undertone to the film, which invokes images of sacrilege and pagan rituals making it feel like an anti-Christian tirade. This facet of the film will seem irreverent to many and may spoil their good opinions about its cast and cinematography, which are both outstanding apart from the story. It feels as if Aronofsky wishes to blindside his audience, and considering how the film has been marketed as a psychological, emotional drama, there may be some truth to this concept.

Due to the film’s unconventionality, it’s nearly impossible to explain the plot in a way that will make sense to those who haven’t seen it. For this reason, those wishing for a glimpse of Aronofsky’s disturbed world of horror, destruction and decline must see the film for themselves. Most likely, viewers will walk away so confused about the film’s meaning that the enjoyment of watching the chaos will be lost. Perhaps audiences’ greatest enjoyment will come in the hours afterward, when they can form their own ideas about the film’s complicated themes.

While it’s difficult to determine what Aronofsky intended for audiences to gather from his film, it’s clear that he doesn’t wish for his characters to be viewed as realistic people, but components of an elaborate display of horror and violence. Truly, Aronofsky pushes his cast to the extreme — so much so that it’s difficult to imagine any of them having come out of this production emotionally and psychologically unscathed. Although its peculiar plotline is coherent during one scene, it can evaporate in the next. Various details within the film — which Aronofsky evidently wishes to hold profound meaning — fall short in resonating with viewers, making it even more difficult to understand the film’s strange, confusing themes.

Due to the film’s ambiguity, viewers will undoubtedly leave the movie theater contemplating its meaning, which is seemingly Aronofsky’s true intention. “Mother!” successfully captures audiences’ attentions before scrutinizing their ideas about divinity and the inherent goodness of humankind. The film is truly a demented work of art, and whether or not this denotes superior filmmaking is a question that audiences and critics should attempt to answer.