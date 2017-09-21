The Public’s Growing Desensitization from Acts of Terrorism
Last week, Americans remembered the tragedy that struck the United States 16 years ago — the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.; as well as another hijacked plane, whose planned destination remains unknown, that crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to regain control. A few days after this anniversary, on Sept. 15, 2017, a bomb exploded on the London Underground train at the Parsons Green station, and the Islamic state (ISIS) claimed responsibility.
Before Parsons Green, it was Barcelona. Before Barcelona, it was Manchester. Before Manchester, it was Berlin. And unfortunately, there have been many other terrorist attacks throughout Europe and other places in the world in the past few years — such as a bombing at a peace rally in Turkey and a suicide bombing in a Russian subway station.
Unfortunately, acts of terrorism happen so often that neither the mass media nor everyday citizens treat them the way they did at the time of the 9/11 attacks. In 2001, the 9/11 attacks were one of the greatest calamities the country — and maybe the world — had seen. Now, 16 years later, millions visit Ground Zero in New York City, and every year Americans mourn the 2,977 lives that were lost in the attacks.
But what about all the other unimaginable disasters that happen many times a year? Why do we not grieve for them the same way we do for 9/11?
When a terrorist attack happens, news outlets report it. It makes the breaking news headlines, people read about it and then, rather quickly, they move on. If someone dies, they empathize with the victims and their families, then they move on. If no one dies, all the more reason to stop thinking about it. By the following day, the headlines change and the world no longer talks about the tragedy that struck the day before, nor commemorates it every year as they do for 9/11.
The world has begun to treat these acts as if they’re normal — something that is just part of everyday life — and society’s inclination to think that way is simply frightening. It isn’t normal to plough a truck through a crowd of people. It isn’t normal to open fire on tourists. It isn’t normal to bring a bomb to a concert or onto a train. So how can we treat them that way?
The bombing at Parsons Green was just as much an act of terrorism as 9/11 was. It may be true that 9/11 impacted more people and claimed more lives, but that doesn’t make what happened in London any less of a horrible crime. It can’t be simply the size of the attack that we consider. Nobody died in London and that should be something to be grateful for, but that doesn’t mean we can scroll past the news of it on our Facebook feeds like nothing happened.
Though each attack varies in terms of severity, damage and lives lost, society needs to acknowledge each and every act of terrorism and give them equal thought and consideration. Ignorance is not bliss; we can’t let ignorance take over because if it does, terrorist attacks will never stop. We can’t continue waiting to be directly affected nor switch the channel when news breaks. We need to respond accordingly; if not, terrorist attacks won’t cease.