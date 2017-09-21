The Public’s Growing Desensitization from Acts of Terrorism

Last​ ​week,​ ​Americans​ ​remembered​ ​the​ ​tragedy​ ​that​ ​struck​ ​the​ ​United​ ​States​ ​16 years​ ​ago ​—​ the​ ​Sept.​ ​11​ ​terrorist​ ​attack​ ​on​ ​the​ ​World​ ​Trade​ ​Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.; as well as another hijacked plane, whose planned destination remains unknown, that crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to regain control.​ ​A​ ​few​ ​days​ ​after this anniversary,​ ​on​ Sept.​ ​15, 2017,​ ​a​ ​bomb​ ​exploded​ ​on​ ​the​ ​London​ ​Underground​ ​train​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Parsons​ ​Green​ ​station, and the​ ​Islamic​ ​state (ISIS)​ ​claimed​ ​responsibility.

Before​ ​Parsons​ ​Green​, ​it​ ​was​ ​Barcelona.​ ​Before​ ​Barcelona,​ ​it​ ​was​ ​Manchester.​ ​Before Manchester,​ it was ​Berlin.​ ​And​ ​unfortunately, ​there​ ​have​ ​been many​ ​other terrorist attacks​ ​throughout​ ​Europe​ ​and​ ​other​ ​places​ ​in ​the​ ​world in the past few years — such as a bombing at a peace rally in Turkey and a suicide bombing in a Russian subway station.

Unfortunately,​ ​acts​ ​of​ ​terrorism​ ​happen​ ​so​ ​often​​ ​that​​ ​neither​ ​the​ ​mass​ ​media​ ​nor​ ​everyday citizens treat​ ​them​ ​the​ ​way​ ​they​ ​did​ ​at​ ​the​ ​time​ ​of​ ​the​ ​9/11​ ​attacks.​ ​In​ ​2001,​ ​the 9/11 attacks were​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​greatest calamities ​the​ ​country — and​ ​maybe​ ​the​ ​world — had ​seen.​ ​Now, 16​ ​years​ ​later,​ ​millions​ ​visit Ground​ ​Zero​ ​in​ ​New​ ​York​ ​City​, ​and​ ​every​ ​year​ ​Americans​ ​mourn​ ​the​ 2,977 ​lives​ ​that​ ​were​ ​lost​ ​in​ ​the attacks.

But​ ​what​ ​about​ ​all​ ​the​ ​other​ ​unimaginable​ ​disasters​ ​that​ ​happen​ ​many​ ​times​ ​a​ ​year? Why​ ​do​ ​we​ ​not​ ​grieve​ ​for​ ​them​ ​the​ ​same​ ​way​ ​we​ ​do​ ​for​ ​9/11?

When​ ​a​ ​terrorist​ ​attack​ ​happens,​ ​news​ ​outlets​ ​report​ it.​ ​It​ ​makes​ ​the​ ​breaking news​ ​headlines,​ ​people​ ​read​ ​about​ ​it​ ​and​ ​then,​ ​rather​ ​quickly,​ ​they​ ​move​ ​on.​ ​If​ ​someone​ ​dies, they​ ​empathize​ ​with​ ​the​ ​victims​ ​and​ ​their​ ​families, then​ ​they​ ​move​ ​on.​ ​If​ ​no​ ​one​ ​dies,​ ​all​ ​the more​ ​reason​ ​to​ ​stop​ ​thinking​ ​about​ ​it.​ ​By​ ​the​ ​following​ ​day,​ ​the​ ​headlines​ ​change​ ​and​ ​the​ ​world no longer talks about ​the​ ​tragedy​ ​that​ ​struck​ ​the​ ​day​ ​before, nor commemorates it every year as they do for 9/11.​

The​ ​world​ ​has​ ​begun​ ​to​ ​treat​ ​these​ ​acts​ ​as​ ​if​ ​they​’re​ ​normal — something that​ ​is​ ​just​ ​part​ ​of​ everyday ​life — and​ ​society’s​ ​inclination​ ​to​ ​think​ ​that​ ​way​ ​is​ ​simply​ ​frightening.​ ​It​ ​isn’t​ ​normal​ ​to​ ​plough​ ​a​ ​truck​ ​through​ ​a​ ​crowd​ ​of​ ​people.​ ​It​ ​isn’t​ ​normal​ ​to​ ​open​ ​fire on​ ​tourists.​ ​It​ ​isn’t​ ​normal​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​a​ ​bomb​ ​to​ ​a​ ​concert​ ​or​ ​onto​ ​a​ ​train.​ ​So​ ​how​ ​can​ ​we​ ​treat​ ​them that​ ​way?

The​ ​bombing​ ​at​ ​Parsons​ ​Green​ ​was​ ​just​ ​as​ ​much​ ​an​ ​act​ ​of​ ​terrorism​ ​as​ ​9/11​ ​was.​ ​It​ ​may be​ ​true​ ​that​ ​9/11​ ​impacted​ ​more​ ​people​ ​and​ ​claimed​ ​more​ ​lives,​ ​but​ ​that​ ​doesn’t​ ​make​ ​what happened​ ​in​ ​London​ ​any​ ​less​ ​of​ ​a​ ​horrible​ ​crime.​ It can’t be simply the size of the attack that we consider. ​Nobody​ ​died​ ​in​ ​London​ ​and​ ​that​ ​should​ ​be something​ ​to​ be grateful for, but that ​doesn’t​ ​mean​ ​we​ ​can​ ​scroll​ ​past​ ​the news of it​ ​on​ ​our Facebook​ ​feeds​ ​like​ ​nothing​ ​happened.

Though each attack varies in terms of severity, damage and lives lost, society​ ​needs​ ​to​ ​acknowledge​ ​each​ ​and​ ​every​ ​act​ ​of​ ​terrorism​ ​and​ give them equal thought and consideration.​ ​Ignorance​ ​is​ ​not​ ​bliss;​ ​we​ ​can’t​ ​let​ ​ignorance​ ​take​ ​over​ ​because​ ​if​ ​it​ ​does,​ ​terrorist attacks​ ​will​ ​never stop.​ ​We​ ​can’t​ ​continue ​waiting​ ​to be​ ​directly​ ​affected nor ​switch the channel when news breaks. We need to respond accordingly; if not, terrorist attacks won’t cease.